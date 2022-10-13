RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

2023: Bako rubbishes Labour Party Campaign Council, remains in APC

News Agency Of Nigeria

Dr Danladi Bako, Director of Strategic Communication, All Progressives Congress (APC)Tinubu-Shettima Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), has disassociated himself from a Labour Party Campaign Council list of co-ordinators in circulation.

Dr Danladi Bako (GuardianNG)
Bako in a statement on Thursday in Abuja, said he remained a loyal and committed APC member registered in his native ward: Sarkin Zamfara “A” , Sokoto South Local Government of Sokoto State.

“My attention has been drawn to a list circulating, containing names of co-ordinators for Labour Party Campaign Council, on the list includes one Mr Danladi Bako as co-ordinator Gombe State.

“I Dr Nasir Danladi Bako wish to state categorically that I recognise that there are other persons with such an identical name with mine.

“Therefore, this statement is to clarify that I, Dr Nasir Danladi Bako PhD OON, is not the one referred to on the list,” he said.

He assured APC of remaining a loyal and committed member and at the moment, the Director of Strategic Communication of its PCC

News Agency Of Nigeria

