2023: Bako rubbishes Labour Party Campaign Council, remains in APC

“My attention has been drawn to a list circulating, containing names of co-ordinators for Labour Party Campaign Council, on the list includes one Mr Danladi Bako as co-ordinator Gombe State.

“I Dr Nasir Danladi Bako wish to state categorically that I recognise that there are other persons with such an identical name with mine.

“Therefore, this statement is to clarify that I, Dr Nasir Danladi Bako PhD OON, is not the one referred to on the list,” he said.