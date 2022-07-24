RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

2023: APC won't win a single LG in Delta, Okowa boasts

Okowa vowed the PDP will clear all the Local Government Areas in the state.

Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa. [Ripples]

Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, has boasted that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) will not win any local government areas in Delta in 2023 general elections.

Okowa, who is also the vice presidential candidate of the PDP, made the assertion while addressing some party faithful at a mega rally held at Ozoro on Saturday, July 23, 2022.

The governor affirmed that PDP remained the only party that's capable of pulling Nigeria out of its current doldrums.

He said, “I heard some people saying that PDP is dying in Delta State and I wonder why they are deceiving themselves.

“We are not boasting but on the day of election, our people will come out and vote and in the next election we are going to win all available seats – from the Assembly to the Presidential.

“In 2019, APC got two local government areas but in 2023 we will win the entire 25 local government areas, and they will not win any.

While commenting on the current state of PDP in the Delta, Okowa said, “Whatever is going on in the party today is a normal democratic process; so, there is nothing to worry about, no cause for alarm and no cause to fear.

Contrary to insinuations in some quarters, PDP is strong, virile and united in the state, what is playing out is democracy-in-action.

“I am glad that some of our friends have come to join us in this revolution to rescue Nigeria.”

The governor is believed to be at loggerheads with his 'godfather' and former governor of the state, Chief James Ibori, over some decisions in the party.

