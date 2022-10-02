RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

2023: Anambra APC vows to deliver state for Tinubu

Nurudeen Shotayo

The Anambra APC said Ndigbo were not ready to play tribal or ethnic politics in the 2023 presidential election.

APC Presidential flag-bearer, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.
APC Presidential flag-bearer, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Recommended articles

No tribal politics: This was made known by the state Chairman, Chief Basil Ejidike, while speaking to party stakeholders at the APC secretariat in Awka on Saturday, October 1, 2022.

Ejidike said the APC would prioritise issue-based campaigns, noting that Ndigbo were not ready to play tribal or ethnic politics in next year's election.

Obi's stronghold: Pulse reports that Anambra State is considered the strongest base of the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, having governed the state for eight years.

But, this seems not to bother Ejidike who declares that the party is ready and prepared to ensure that Tinubu emerges victorious in the state come 2023.

Ejidike's word: It is awesome that the Federal Government has done well in the South-East, some of the great things done in the zone, among others, include the second Niger Bridge, the Enugu-Port Harcourt and Onitsha-Enugu expressways.

"You can’t compare the achievements of the APC to that of the PDP who stayed for 16 years without anything to show for it, especially in the South-East. It is not yet time to count our blessings.

We should avoid tribal and ethnic politics. Ndigbo should work hard in 2023 to be counted in national politics. And today, APC, as a party in Anambra, is more stable, coherent and not leaving any stone unturned in making sure our presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, wins in 2023.”

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Presidency presents 25-minute documentary on second Niger Bridge

Presidency presents 25-minute documentary on second Niger Bridge

2023: Anambra APC vows to deliver state for Tinubu

2023: Anambra APC vows to deliver state for Tinubu

APC support group bemoans exclusion of Tallen, Edu, others from Women Campaign Council

APC support group bemoans exclusion of Tallen, Edu, others from Women Campaign Council

2023: ASUU strike may affect Tinubu's chances - UAD

2023: ASUU strike may affect Tinubu's chances - UAD

Nigeria needs independence from poverty, corruption, disunity - Peter Obi

Nigeria needs independence from poverty, corruption, disunity - Peter Obi

Independence: Nigerians set New York aglow with parade, carnival

Independence: Nigerians set New York aglow with parade, carnival

NDLEA arrests Turkey-bound businesswoman, physically challenged for drug trafficking

NDLEA arrests Turkey-bound businesswoman, physically challenged for drug trafficking

Matawalle support group Chairman, others dump PDP for APC in Sokoto

Matawalle support group Chairman, others dump PDP for APC in Sokoto

Independence: No one celebrates life like Nigeria– New York City Mayor

Independence: No one celebrates life like Nigeria– New York City Mayor

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Bola Tinubu and Peter Obi (Punch)

Tinubu’s team reacts as Afenifere justifies support for Peter Obi

Bola Tinubu, Omoyele Sowore, and Kashim Shettima.

Sowore confronts Shetimma over Tinubu's absence at peace accord event

The three frontline presidential candidates for the 2023 election: Peter Obi, Bola Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar. (Businessday)

Atiku, Tinubu, Obi, others battle for Nigerians' votes as campaigns begin today

Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal, and ex-Speaker, House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara. (Punch)

Muslim-Muslim Ticket: Dogara, Lawal may soon dump APC for PDP or Labour Party