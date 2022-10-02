2023: Anambra APC vows to deliver state for Tinubu

No tribal politics: This was made known by the state Chairman, Chief Basil Ejidike, while speaking to party stakeholders at the APC secretariat in Awka on Saturday, October 1, 2022.

Ejidike said the APC would prioritise issue-based campaigns, noting that Ndigbo were not ready to play tribal or ethnic politics in next year's election.

Obi's stronghold: Pulse reports that Anambra State is considered the strongest base of the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, having governed the state for eight years.

But, this seems not to bother Ejidike who declares that the party is ready and prepared to ensure that Tinubu emerges victorious in the state come 2023.

Ejidike's word: “It is awesome that the Federal Government has done well in the South-East, some of the great things done in the zone, among others, include the second Niger Bridge, the Enugu-Port Harcourt and Onitsha-Enugu expressways.

"You can’t compare the achievements of the APC to that of the PDP who stayed for 16 years without anything to show for it, especially in the South-East. It is not yet time to count our blessings.