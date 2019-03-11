Millions of Nigerians trooped to the polls to elect new governors or re-elect incumbents in 29 states across Nigeria on Saturday, March 9, 2019.

Below is a list of winners that have been officially announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC):

Abia State

Okezie Ikpeazu - Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) - 261,127 votes

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has won a second term

Akwa Ibom State

Udom Emmanuel - PDP - 519,712 votes

Udom Emmanuel has been re-elected as Akwa-Ibom State Governor

Cross River State

Ben Ayade - PDP - 381,484 votes

Cross River State governor, Ben Ayade, is another Nigerian governor that has won another four-year term

Delta State

Ifeanyi Okowa - PDP - 925,274 votes

Ifeanyi Okowa will be Delta State governor for another four years

Gombe State

Inuwa Yahaya - All Progressives Congress (APC) - 364,179 votes

Inuwa Yahaya [BusinessDay]

Jigawa State

Muhammad Badaru - APC - 810, 933 votes

Jigawa State governor, Muhammad Badaru, is another re-elected governor

Kaduna State

Nasir El-Rufai - APC - 1,045,427 votes

Nasir El-Rufai also won re-election as Kaduna State governor

Katsina State

Aminu Masari - APC - 1,178,864 votes

Aminu Masari also won re-election to lead Katsina State for another four years

Kebbi State

Atiku Bagudu - APC - 673,717 votes

Kebbi State governor, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, also got re-elected

Kwara State

Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq - APC - 331, 546 votes

Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq [Premium Times]

Lagos State

Babajide Sanwo-Olu - APC - 739,445 votes

Babajide Sanwo-Olu has been elected the next governor of Lagos State, Nigeria's economic capital

Nasarawa State

Abdullahi Sule - APC - 327,229 votes

Abdullahi Sule [Economic Confidential]

Niger State

Abubakar Bello - APC - 526,412 votes

Abubakar Bello has been re-elected to lead Niger State for four more years

Ogun State

Dapo Abiodun - APC - 241,670 votes

Dapo Abiodun is the new Ogun State governor

Oyo State

Seyi Makinde - PDP - 515,621 votes

Seyi Makinde is Oyo State's governor-elect [SaharaReporters]

NOTE:

*This list will be updated as the result in the remaining states are announced.

*Governorship elections in Adamawa, Bauchi, Plateau, and Sokoto states will not be concluded until after supplementary elections are conducted.

INEC has declared the results in all the four states inconclusive because the lead margins were lower than the total number of votes cancelled in certain areas.

According to the law, supplementary elections will take place only in the polling units where elections were cancelled. The elections will take place within 21 days of the initial polls.