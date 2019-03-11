Millions of Nigerians trooped to the polls to elect new governors or re-elect incumbents in 29 states across Nigeria on Saturday, March 9, 2019.

Below is a list of winners that have been officially announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC):

Abia State

Okezie Ikpeazu - Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) - 261,127 votes

Akwa Ibom State

Udom Emmanuel - PDP - 519,712 votes

Cross River State

Ben Ayade - PDP - 381,484 votes

Delta State

Ifeanyi Okowa - PDP - 925,274 votes

Gombe State

Inuwa Yahaya - All Progressives Congress (APC) - 364,179 votes

Jigawa State

Muhammad Badaru - APC - 810, 933 votes

Kaduna State

Nasir El-Rufai - APC - 1,045,427 votes

Katsina State

Aminu Masari - APC - 1,178,864 votes

Kebbi State

Atiku Bagudu - APC - 673,717 votes

Kwara State

Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq - APC - 331, 546 votes

Lagos State

Babajide Sanwo-Olu - APC - 739,445 votes

Nasarawa State

Abdullahi Sule - APC - 327,229 votes

Niger State

Abubakar Bello - APC - 526,412 votes

Ogun State

Dapo Abiodun - APC - 241,670 votes

Oyo State

Seyi Makinde - PDP - 515,621 votes

NOTE:

*This list will be updated as the result in the remaining states are announced.

*Governorship elections in Adamawa, Bauchi, Plateau, and Sokoto states will not be concluded until after supplementary elections are conducted.

INEC has declared the results in all the four states inconclusive because the lead margins were lower than the total number of votes cancelled in certain areas.

According to the law, supplementary elections will take place only in the polling units where elections were cancelled. The elections will take place within 21 days of the initial polls.