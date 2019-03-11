Millions of Nigerians trooped to the polls to elect new governors or re-elect incumbents in 29 states across Nigeria on Saturday, March 9, 2019.
Below is a list of winners that have been officially announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC):
Abia State
Okezie Ikpeazu - Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) - 261,127 votes
Akwa Ibom State
Udom Emmanuel - PDP - 519,712 votes
Cross River State
Ben Ayade - PDP - 381,484 votes
Delta State
Ifeanyi Okowa - PDP - 925,274 votes
Gombe State
Inuwa Yahaya - All Progressives Congress (APC) - 364,179 votes
Jigawa State
Muhammad Badaru - APC - 810, 933 votes
Kaduna State
Nasir El-Rufai - APC - 1,045,427 votes
Katsina State
Aminu Masari - APC - 1,178,864 votes
Kebbi State
Atiku Bagudu - APC - 673,717 votes
Kwara State
Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq - APC - 331, 546 votes
Lagos State
Babajide Sanwo-Olu - APC - 739,445 votes
Nasarawa State
Abdullahi Sule - APC - 327,229 votes
Niger State
Abubakar Bello - APC - 526,412 votes
Ogun State
Dapo Abiodun - APC - 241,670 votes
Oyo State
Seyi Makinde - PDP - 515,621 votes
NOTE:
*This list will be updated as the result in the remaining states are announced.
*Governorship elections in Adamawa, Bauchi, Plateau, and Sokoto states will not be concluded until after supplementary elections are conducted.
INEC has declared the results in all the four states inconclusive because the lead margins were lower than the total number of votes cancelled in certain areas.
According to the law, supplementary elections will take place only in the polling units where elections were cancelled. The elections will take place within 21 days of the initial polls.