A statement by the force spokesman, Frank Mba, an Assistant Commissioner of Police, on Sunday in Abuja, said the offences ranged from homicide-related crimes, vote trading, ballot box snatching, among others.

He said that 38 assorted weapons and a cache of explosives were recovered from the suspects.

Mba added that the Inspector-General of Police ( I-G), Mr Mohammed Adamu, has directed the Special Election Investigation Team (SEIT) to begin investigation of all the offences.

He said that Adamu also directed the team to ensure that persons found culpable were brought to book in accordance with the law.

The spokesman said the I-G has warned against the continuos use of hate speech and comments capable of inciting Nigerians against each other.

He said the force would not hesitate to bring the full wrath of the law on any person(s) found wanting in this regard.

Adamu also warned against unauthorised announcement of election results, especially social media users, adding that Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was authorised to do so.

He said that the police boss has directed the Zonal AIGs and Command CPs to ensure adequate post-election security arrangement in their Areas of Responsibilities (AORs).

Adamu commended Nigerians for the massive turn-out and the orderly conduct during the Saturday elections.

The I-G also commended personnel of the force and other security agencies for the sacrifices made towards the successful conduct of the elections.