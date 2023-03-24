ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

15 dead, party member kidnapped: Abe alleges foul play in Rivers elections

Ima Elijah

The recent gubernatorial and State House of Assembly elections in Rivers State have been marred by controversy, as Senator Magnus Abe, the Social Democratic Party (SDP) candidate, has accused Governor Nyesom Wike of targeting his party and failing to address the reported deaths of 15 people and the kidnapping of an SDP member during the polls.

Senator Magnus Abe. [puoreports]
Senator Magnus Abe. [puoreports]

Senator Magnus Abe, the governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Rivers State, has alleged that 15 people were reported dead across the state following the recently concluded gubernatorial and State House of Assembly elections.

Recommended articles

He made this claim during an interview with journalists on Arise Television on Thursday, March 23, 2023.

Abe stated that a member of his party was kidnapped from the election grounds and Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has remained silent on the issue. According to him, the outcome of the poll was not free and fair.

ADVERTISEMENT

When asked about his opponent Siminialayi Fubara, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Abe said, “The young man is not an issue as far as this whole thing is concerned.

"The issue of congratulating or not congratulating him was irrelevant. It was the same PDP mischief-makers that drafted a statement in my name saying that I congratulated Fubara and repeating the same things that the governor [Wike] is mounting that I was not a serious candidate."

He went on to question Wike's actions, stating, "If I was not a serious candidate, why is he after the SDP? Why is he after me? Why was I the focal point of his attacks, why did he not allow the security to provide security for Rivers people to vote?

"If you are so sure of yourself and sure of your popularity and sure of your acceptance, the best way to test it is in an election and we did not have one, so I would not want to go into all those things so why would I congratulate somebody that emanated from this kind of process."

ADVERTISEMENT

Abe also expressed concern over the lack of response from the police regarding the reported deaths and kidnapping, stating, "As we speak, over 15 persons have reported death across Rivers State. The police have not said a word about that.

"One of the members of our party was kidnapped right from the election ground, the police said they did not have him, nobody is saying a word about it, and the governor would not say a word about it.

"How can we live in a country like that so the lives of people are irrelevant and everybody is going about and describing the election as free and fair."

It should be noted that Abe lost the gubernatorial election to Fubara.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BREAKING: Appeal court affirms Adeleke as authentic governor of Osun state

BREAKING: Appeal court affirms Adeleke as authentic governor of Osun state

FG committed to empower less-privileged – Minister

FG committed to empower less-privileged – Minister

Insurance industry generates ₦‎726.2bn premium in 4th quarter 2022 – NAICOM

Insurance industry generates ₦‎726.2bn premium in 4th quarter 2022 – NAICOM

BREAKING: Atiku and Obi accuse Tinubu of dodging petitions

BREAKING: Atiku and Obi accuse Tinubu of dodging petitions

15 dead, party member kidnapped: Abe alleges foul play in Rivers elections

15 dead, party member kidnapped: Abe alleges foul play in Rivers elections

Kogi 2023: I will turn fortunes of state around, says Sen. Oseni

Kogi 2023: I will turn fortunes of state around, says Sen. Oseni

Jigawa govt reduces working hours by 2 hours because of Ramadan

Jigawa govt reduces working hours by 2 hours because of Ramadan

CBN, association inaugurates e-Naira programme, targets 1m farmers

CBN, association inaugurates e-Naira programme, targets 1m farmers

SAN reacts to alleged meeting between CJN Ariwoola and Tinubu

SAN reacts to alleged meeting between CJN Ariwoola and Tinubu

Pulse Sports

Victor Osimhen: Where should the Super Eagles striker go this summer?

Victor Osimhen: Where should the Super Eagles striker go this summer?

Peseiro chasing Rohr’s feat as the Super Eagles resume campaign

Peseiro chasing Rohr’s feat as the Super Eagles resume campaign

Nigerian sensation Gift Orban wanted by AC Milan and Napoli

Nigerian sensation Gift Orban wanted by AC Milan and Napoli

Present crop of quartermilers are not challenging me enough to retire - Patience George

"Present crop of quartermilers are not challenging me enough to retire" - Patience George

Serie A: Udinese renew 'cornerstone' Isaac Success contract

Serie A: Udinese renew 'cornerstone' Isaac Success contract

Nigeria to play New Zealand and Haiti in April

Nigeria to play New Zealand and Haiti in April

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

APC governorship candidate in Adamawa State, Aisha Binani. [Twitter:@realaishabinani]

Binani on her way to becoming Nigeria's first female governor-elect

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu

BREAKING: INEC starts uploading governorship election results on IReV

2023 Governorship Elections.(Pulse)

Live updates of Nigeria's governorship elections results

Peter Obi and Chimaroke Nnamani. (Legit)

Nnamani attacks Peter Obi after losing senatorial election to LP candidate in Enugu