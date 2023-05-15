120 heads of state to attend Tinubu's innauguration

Garba disclosed this during an interview with Arise TV on Monday, May 15, where he also dismissed attempts by some individuals to halt Tinubu's inauguration, describing them as jokers.

According to Garba, despite the stiff opposition, the inauguration will go ahead as planned. "Already, 120 heads of state indicated an interest in attending the inauguration of the incoming President-Elect and Vice President-Elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Kashim Shettima, on May 29, 2023; thus, there is nothing whatsoever that can stop the inauguration by the Grace of God," he said.