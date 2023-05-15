The sports category has moved to a new website.
120 heads of state to attend Tinubu's innauguration

Ima Elijah

Garba believes that nothing can stop the innauguration at this point.

President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. [Twitter:@BashirElRufai]
President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. [Twitter:@BashirElRufai]

Garba disclosed this during an interview with Arise TV on Monday, May 15, where he also dismissed attempts by some individuals to halt Tinubu's inauguration, describing them as jokers.

According to Garba, despite the stiff opposition, the inauguration will go ahead as planned. "Already, 120 heads of state indicated an interest in attending the inauguration of the incoming President-Elect and Vice President-Elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Kashim Shettima, on May 29, 2023; thus, there is nothing whatsoever that can stop the inauguration by the Grace of God," he said.

Speaking further on the interview, Garba predicts who would lose the senate presidency.

120 heads of state to attend Tinubu's innauguration

Resident doctors begin 5-day warning strike on Wednesday

Why Orji Kalu will not be Senate President - Adamu Garba

Ezekwesili amused as Ghanaians claim Hilda Baci, Tiwa Savage

US imposes visa restrictions on individuals who undermined 2023 elections

Inflation rate rises to 22.22% in April, still highest in 17 years

We’re proud of you  —  Buhari celebrates Hilda Baci for breaking cooking record

World Bank director, Chaudhuri backs Nigeria's $800m loan amid criticism

Seun Kuti arrested after turning himself in at Lagos police command

