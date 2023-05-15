The sports category has moved to a new website.
Why Orji Kalu will not be Senate President - Adamu Garba

Ima Elijah

Garba advised Kalu to first organise the South-Eastern party men and align them properly with the ruling party.

Speaking on Arise Television’s morning show on Monday, May 15, 2023, Garba confidently predicted that the Chief Whip of the Senate would withdraw from the Senate Presidency race.

While the APC National Working Committee had zoned the Senate Presidency to the South-South region, with Godswill Akpabio of Akwa Ibom State and Barau Jubrin of Kano State chosen for Senate Presidency and Deputy Senate Presidency respectively, supporters of Kalu have insisted that the position be zoned to the South-East region.

He acknowledged that the former Governor was qualified for the position but stressed that the South-East’s low performance could affect Kalu's chances of emerging as President of the 10th Senate.

