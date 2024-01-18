ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

10th NASS committed to establishing State police to tackle insecurity

News Agency Of Nigeria

The lawmaker stated that community policing is one of the very smartest way to police people.

10th NASS committed to establishing State police to tackle insecurity
10th NASS committed to establishing State police to tackle insecurity

Recommended articles

Olajide who is the Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Information Communication Technology (ICT) made this known at a news conference on Wednesday in Abuja.

The lawmaker who represents Ibadan North West/South of Oyo commiserated with Oyo State Government and families of victims of the explosion which occurred in Ibadan, on Tuesday night.

Community policing is actually one of the very smartest way to police your people; somebody sees something, somebody knows something, they need to speak at the right time.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Failure to do so will cause situation like this. So, we are going to reopen that because as remember, we have also been talking about state police, we will be talking about community police.

“So, I think you know situation like this would actually present an urgency to the matter, so that that way, we can get the right support that we need to pass whatever legislation that we need to to pass for this.

“So definitely we are going to pick this up and it is going to be in the front burner of the activities of the House as soon as we reconvene as a House,” he said.

Olajide commended the prompt intervention of Gov Seyi Makinde of Oyo and all the first responders to the unfortunate incident. He explained that the explosion happened at about 8pm last night and the National Emergency Management Agency, Department of State Service (DSS) and the Police responded promptly.

The rep charged the security agencies to carry out a thorough investigation with the view to prevent future recurrence. Also speaking, Rep. Ademorin Kuye (APC-Lagos state) expressed condolence to the Government of Oyo and families of victims.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that there is need to implement true federalism which can accelerate the establishment of state police.

“I believe that President Bola Tinubu, working with the National Assembly will ensure that we have more state police very soon,” he stated.

NAN reports that so far, 23 states nationwide have local security outfits but not on a regional basis like the South-west’s initiative of the Western Nigeria Security Network (WNSN) codenamed Operation Amotekun (Leopard or Cheetah).

The states that operate one form of local security outfit or the other are Kaduna, Sokoto, Kano, Zamfara, Borno, Yobe, Rivers, Osun, Benue, Katsina, Cross River State, Enugu, Taraba, Adamawa, Anambra, Ondo, Ebonyi, Edo, Nasarawa, Plateau, Niger, Bauchi and Abia.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Gov Adeleke appoints Olusola as head of anti-cultism unit in Osun Amotekun Corps

Gov Adeleke appoints Olusola as head of anti-cultism unit in Osun Amotekun Corps

EFCC files amended 20-count charge against suspended CBN Governor, Emefiele

EFCC files amended 20-count charge against suspended CBN Governor, Emefiele

Lassa fever outbreak claims 1 in Cross River, Govt begins contact tracing, line listing

Lassa fever outbreak claims 1 in Cross River, Govt begins contact tracing, line listing

Court grants Emefiele’s request to travel out of Abuja

Court grants Emefiele’s request to travel out of Abuja

Bauchi Fire Service saves 310 lives in 393 incidents recorded in 2023

Bauchi Fire Service saves 310 lives in 393 incidents recorded in 2023

Gov Eno tasks INEC on continuous innovation for improved electoral processes

Gov Eno tasks INEC on continuous innovation for improved electoral processes

Remi Tinubu empowers 250 elderly persons in Rivers with ₦100,000 each

Remi Tinubu empowers 250 elderly persons in Rivers with ₦100,000 each

10th NASS committed to establishing State police to tackle insecurity

10th NASS committed to establishing State police to tackle insecurity

EFCC should reform arrested Yahoo boys into IT specialists - Cybersecurity expert

EFCC should reform arrested Yahoo boys into IT specialists - Cybersecurity expert

Pulse Sports

Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou: Nigerian and Cameroon stars have face off in London

Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou: Nigerian and Cameroon stars have face off in London

AFCON 2023: Osimhen's girlfriend sparks controversy as she chooses Cameroon over Nigeria ahead of Equatorial Guinea clash

AFCON 2023: Osimhen's girlfriend sparks controversy as she chooses Cameroon over Nigeria ahead of Equatorial Guinea clash

AFCON 2023: Kelechi Iheanacho pictured in training ahead of Nigeria’s crucial clash with Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Kelechi Iheanacho pictured in training ahead of Nigeria’s crucial clash with Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles players bow down to Jay-Jay Okocha after Equatorial Guinea draw

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles players bow down to Jay-Jay Okocha after Equatorial Guinea draw

Karim Benzema: Al Ittihad star spotted cozying up with ex-wife months after converting girlfriend to Islam

Karim Benzema: Al Ittihad star spotted cozying up with ex-wife months after converting girlfriend to Islam

We Be Dia Fada - DStv confirms AFCON2023 broadcast to rescue football-crazy Nigerians

We Be Dia Fada - DStv confirms AFCON2023 broadcast to rescue football-crazy Nigerians

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Redemption for Yusuf, Mutfwang, Lawal at Supreme Court, others coast home

Redemption for Yusuf, Mutfwang, Lawal at Supreme Court, others coast home

Former Senate President, David Mark

Be magnanimous in victory and father to all - Ex-Senate President advises Alia

Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau. [Twitter:@tvcnewsng]

Plateau APC accepts Supreme Court’s judgment on guber poll in good faith

Bauchi APC optimistic of winning 2027 election amid Supreme Court setback

Bauchi APC optimistic of winning 2027 election amid Supreme Court setback