10 lies Tinubu administration told in over 100 days, according to Atiku

The former Vice President, through his Special Assistant on Public Communications to former Vice President, Phrank Shaibu, alleged that the current administration has turned to using propaganda to deceive unsuspecting Nigerians.

Shaibu stated this in a statement in Abuja on Sunday, September 24, 2023, where he also urged Nigerians to be wary of what he described as a deliberate attempt of the Tinubu government to mislead the citizens.

During the week, the President's Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, claimed that Tinubu was the first African leader to ring the bell at the National Association of Securities Dealers Automatics Quotation System (NASDAQ) in the United States.

However, the presidential aide later issued a statement to debunk the claim and apologised to Nigerians for the misinformation.

But Shaibu asked Nigerians not to be swayed by Ajuri's apology because “they are only sorry they got caught.”

According to him, the Tinubu government has been caught in at least 10 embarrassing lies since May 29, 2023, and he listed them below.