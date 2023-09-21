ADVERTISEMENT
Tinubu makes history as 1st African president to ring closing bell at NASDAQ

News Agency Of Nigeria

Tinubu said this will allow new investors to bring their money into Nigeria and be free of worries about whether they can take it out at any point in time.

President Bola Tinubu rings the closing bell at NASDAQ in New York. [X:@NasdaqExchange]
President Bola Tinubu rings the closing bell at NASDAQ in New York. [X:@NasdaqExchange]

The president rang the bell at the world’s financial capital, New York and became the first African President to perform such a task.

NASDAQ is the world’s second-largest stock exchange.

Tinubu, while performing the task, was in the company of some Nigerian business leaders and officials of the Nigerian Exchange Ltd. (NGX).

The President also used the opportunity, presented by the historic moment, to advance his foreign investment push in front of financial markets at the famous stock exchange.

“It’s a great honour for me to be here. I am happy to bring Nigeria to your doorstep and I am honoured that we are here, today, with a bubbling Nigerian stock market that will evolve in the West African sub-region.

‘’The greatest economy in Africa is Nigeria. There is an immense opportunity in Nigeria, where you can invest your money without fear,” the President said.

He said that his government would address longstanding problems and impediments, such as the recent economic policies taken since the assumption of office in May.

He said these include restoration and unification of the foreign exchange rate market to a stable and trustworthy level.

According to him, this will allow new investors to bring their money and be free of worries about whether they can take it out at any point in time.

“You’re free to take in your money and bring out your money. I count on you to invest in Nigeria,” the President said.

