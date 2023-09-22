ADVERTISEMENT
Tinubu not 1st African leader to ring NASDAQ bell - Presidency owns up to error

News Agency Of Nigeria

Tinubu, while performing the task, was in the company of some Nigerian business leaders and officials of the Nigerian Exchange Ltd. (NGX).

President Bola Tinubu rings the closing bell at NASDAQ in New York. [X:@NasdaqExchange]
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a statement by presidential spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale, on Thursday had referred to that fact.

”We inadvertently referred to President Bola Tinubu as the first African leader to ring the bell at NASDAQ on Wednesday in New York, based on the information provided by a third-party event organiser.

”We have since found out that this information was/is incorrect as a former African leader has indeed had the privilege.

”This error is sincerely regretted.”

NAN report that the statement that was earlier given out said:

”In honour of President Bola Tinubu’s determined global push to aggressively attract foreign direct investment into Nigeria.

”The world’s second-largest stock exchange, the National Association of Securities Dealers Automatic Quotation System (NASDAQ), on Wednesday in the world’s financial capital, invited President Tinubu to ring the closing bell.

”Making him the first African President to ever receive the honour”.

