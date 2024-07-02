ADVERTISEMENT
PHOTOS: Did Rochas Okorocha’s Unity House mansion just collapse in Abuja?

Segun Adeyemi

It was gathered that the former Imo State governor used the Unity House as his campaign headquarters while running for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential nomination.

Senator Rochas Okorocha. [Facebook]
An earlier report by an online platform, Thediscovererng.com, confirmed that the incident transpired at around 8:30 p.m. Monday, July 1, along the Amadu Bello Way, Garki Abuja.

It was gathered that the collapsed building was under renovation.

The source who spoke to Pulse revealed that the affected building was a hotel on the same premises as Okorocha’s mansion, Unity House.

“I was hanging out with my friends at a recreational spot opposite the building when the incident transpired. It happened before my very eyes. The building that collapsed was on the same premises of Okorocha’s house,” the eye witness told Pulse.

Another report by Vanguard also confirmed the incident, stating that some persons might have been trapped in the building.

“There is a possibility that there could be some people inside the collapsed building who may have died. I saw two people being pulled out from the rubble now and taken to the hospital while rescue operations were ongoing. The emergency responders are not coordinated yet for efficient operations,” an eyewitness told the newspaper.

Images of Rochas Okorocha's collapsed building. [FCT Police Command]
Images of Rochas Okorocha's collapsed building. [FCT Police Command] Pulse Nigeria
Meanwhile, the FCT Police Command confirmed the incident via a statement obtained by Pulse.

The statement confirmed that the Commissioner of Police, Benneth C. Igweh, accompanied by multiple patrol teams, arrived at the scene as first responders and secured the area to facilitate rescue operations.

It was gathered that three individuals were successfully rescued from the debris and transported to the hospital for medical treatment.

"The attention of the National Emergency Management Agency of Nigeria and FCT Development Control have been drawn to the situation, and their personnel have taken charge of the area for robust management of the scene.

"Further developments will be appropriately communicated in due course," the statement reads.

The ex-governor utilised Unity House as his campaign headquarters while running for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential nomination.

He, however, lost out to the eventual winner, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who emerged victorious at the 2023 presidential poll.

