FEMA rescues construction worker trapped in collapsed structure in Abuja

The worker was trapped when a part of a building under construction, close to Taj Bank in the Central Business District, Abuja, collapsed on Saturday around 3:30 p.m.

Nkechi Isa, Head of Public Affairs, FEMA, made this known in a statement in Abuja.

Isa said that the victim was part of the labourers casting on the first floor of the building when the entire cast fell on him.

She said that the victim had been rescued and taken to the Trauma Centre of the National Hospital, Abuja for medical attention.

She added that FEMA was alerted around 4:00 p.m. after the construction workers’ unsuccessful attempts to rescue their trapped colleague.

“FEMA’s Search and Rescue Team and the FCT Fire Service responded to the distress call and were able to rescue the trapped man with the aid of extrication equipment and the construction company’s excavator,” she said.

Reacting to the development, Mohammed Sabo, acting Director-General of FEMA, appealed to developers to always adhere to the building codes to avert the recurrence of building collapse.

Soba, who was personally at the scene of the rescue operation, also advised construction companies and developers against using substandard materials and sharp practices during building constructions.

