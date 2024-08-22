Peter Obi urges FG to take caution in NLC president’s police summon

Speaking through a statement on Thursday, August 22, via X, Obi highlighted the sensitivity of the matter, given Ajaero's critical position as the leader of the nation's workforce.

"The anxiety generated by Nigeria Police's invitation to the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Mr Joe Ajaero, for an interview should not be unexpected given the critical position he holds as leader of the nation's workforce," Obi remarked, emphasising the importance of due process.

Ajaero's summons on August 19 over allegations including terrorism financing and cybercrime has sparked widespread tension.

The letter, signed by ACP Adamu Muazu on behalf of the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Intelligence Response Team, warned that failure to comply could lead to an arrest warrant.

Obi cautioned that extreme care must be taken in handling the situation, urging the government to avoid autocratic methods that could further polarise relations with the labour force.

"The rule of law and the laws of evidence should be observed. Labour should stick to its strengths and powers in order to maintain democratic order and sanity," Obi advised.

In response, the NLC convened an emergency National Executive Council meeting, where it resolved to shut down the nation if Ajaero was detained or arrested.

