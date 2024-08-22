ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News

Peter Obi urges FG to take caution in NLC president’s police summon

Segun Adeyemi

Obi cautioned that extreme care must be taken in handling the situation, urging the government to avoid autocratic methods that could further polarise relations with the labour force.

Peter Obi has emphasised the need for due process in summoning the NLC president. [Peter Obi/X]
Peter Obi has emphasised the need for due process in summoning the NLC president. [Peter Obi/X]

Recommended articles

Speaking through a statement on Thursday, August 22, via X, Obi highlighted the sensitivity of the matter, given Ajaero's critical position as the leader of the nation's workforce.

"The anxiety generated by Nigeria Police's invitation to the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Mr Joe Ajaero, for an interview should not be unexpected given the critical position he holds as leader of the nation's workforce," Obi remarked, emphasising the importance of due process.

Ajaero's summons on August 19 over allegations including terrorism financing and cybercrime has sparked widespread tension.

ADVERTISEMENT

The letter, signed by ACP Adamu Muazu on behalf of the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Intelligence Response Team, warned that failure to comply could lead to an arrest warrant.

READ ALSO: NLC President Ajaero to honour Police invitation amid terrorism allegations

Obi cautioned that extreme care must be taken in handling the situation, urging the government to avoid autocratic methods that could further polarise relations with the labour force.

"The rule of law and the laws of evidence should be observed. Labour should stick to its strengths and powers in order to maintain democratic order and sanity," Obi advised.

In response, the NLC convened an emergency National Executive Council meeting, where it resolved to shut down the nation if Ajaero was detained or arrested.

ADVERTISEMENT

The council called on Ajaero to honour the police invitation while vowing to defend its leader against any perceived injustice.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Reps host workshop to refine renewable energy policies for Nigeria's future

Reps host workshop to refine renewable energy policies for Nigeria's future

First Lady empowers 1,000 women petty traders in Anambra with ₦50,000 grants

First Lady empowers 1,000 women petty traders in Anambra with ₦50,000 grants

Ex-Lagos Police spokesperson Oti seeks ₦25m for urgent kidney transplant

Ex-Lagos Police spokesperson Oti seeks ₦25m for urgent kidney transplant

Nigerians' jollof rice orders surge by 166% in 12 months, delivered every 1.5 minutes

Nigerians' jollof rice orders surge by 166% in 12 months, delivered every 1.5 minutes

Justice Olukayode Ariwoola retires as Chief Justice of Nigeria

Justice Olukayode Ariwoola retires as Chief Justice of Nigeria

KADIRS seals 4 Kafanchan hotels over ₦16.8 million unpaid taxes

KADIRS seals 4 Kafanchan hotels over ₦16.8 million unpaid taxes

Pediatrician says bottle feeding linked to 14% of ear problems in infants

Pediatrician says bottle feeding linked to 14% of ear problems in infants

Gbajabiamila gives update on what to expect in 2025 budget

Gbajabiamila gives update on what to expect in 2025 budget

Peter Obi urges FG to take caution in NLC president’s police summon

Peter Obi urges FG to take caution in NLC president’s police summon

Pulse Sports

Super Eagles legends to join former Arsenal star in celebrating his retirement

Super Eagles legends to join former Arsenal star in celebrating his retirement

Israel Adesanya admits mistake against Dricus Du Plessis: Nigerian thought South African was done in the 4th round

Israel Adesanya admits mistake against Dricus Du Plessis: Nigerian thought South African was done in the 4th round

I want to sing with Iheanacho and Ndidi — Odumodu excited about possible feature with Super Eagles duo

I want to sing with Iheanacho and Ndidi — Odumodu excited about possible feature with Super Eagles duo

Top 10 African footballers who own expensive private jet in 2024

Top 10 African footballers who own expensive private jet in 2024

Israel Adesanya is not leaving - Nigerian Stylebender reacts after loss to Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 305

Israel Adesanya is not leaving - Nigerian Stylebender reacts after loss to Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 305

Dricus du Plessis tries to break Israel Adesanya's neck - South African submits Nigerian to win UFC 305

Dricus du Plessis tries to break Israel Adesanya's neck - South African submits Nigerian to win UFC 305

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. [Facebook]

Tinubu urged to integrate marginalised women’s campaign council

Nonye Ezeayaeche [NAN]

Address hunger, inequality, 105-year-old activist tells Tinubu

First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu [Presidency]

First Lady to empower 37,000 women in Nigeria

All Progressives Congress (APC). [Getty Images]

Rivers High court judgment not binding on our party – APC