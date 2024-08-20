NLC President Ajaero to honour Police invitation amid terrorism allegations

Kabiru Sani, NLC Deputy President said the Congress arrived at the decision at its emergency National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held on Tuesday in Abuja with some executives joining virtually.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalled that the Police invited Ajaero for interrogation on charges related to alleged “criminal conspiracy, terrorism financing, treasonable felony, subversion and cyber crime”.

Sani said NEC maintained the position that Ajaero’s invitation was premised on a clearly unfounded and politically motivated investigation, yet, they would honour the summon.

ADVERTISEMENT

“As a responsible labour centre committed to the rule of law and due process, the NLC shall honour the invitation extended to its President by the Nigeria Police but will demand for extension of time given the nature of the invitation,” he said.

Sani said NEC also resolved that, if anything happened to the Ajaero leader in the process, the labour movement would not hesitate to embark on nationwide protest and strike action.

“The Congress will not hesitate to take all necessary actions, including mass protests and industrial actions, to protect the integrity and independence of the labour movement.

“NLC will take action if anything happens to the President of the Congress or any other leader of the Congress in furtherance of these tendentious allegations by the State.

“NEC has puts all its affiliates and state councils to proceed on indefinite nationwide strike action by 12:00 midnight today,” he stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sani said the NEC had directed all its affiliates and state councils to immediately commence the process of mobilising their members across the nation. He also called on all civil society allies and the general populace to stand in solidarity with the Nigeria Labour Congress in its critical moment.

According to him, the fight against injustice and oppression is a collective one, all Nigerians must, therefore rise in defense of shared democratic values.

Sani condemned the continued harassment of the leadership of the NLC, describing it as a calculated attempt to weaken and destabilise the labour movement. According to him, NLC has always stood as a bastion of democratic principles and the voice of the Nigerian masses.