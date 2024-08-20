ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NLC President Ajaero to honour Police invitation amid terrorism allegations

News Agency Of Nigeria

NLC deputy president called on all civil society allies and the general populace to stand in solidarity with the Nigeria Labour Congress in its critical moment.

Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) President, Joe Ajaero
Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) President, Joe Ajaero

Recommended articles

Kabiru Sani, NLC Deputy President said the Congress arrived at the decision at its emergency National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held on Tuesday in Abuja with some executives joining virtually.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalled that the Police invited Ajaero for interrogation on charges related to alleged “criminal conspiracy, terrorism financing, treasonable felony, subversion and cyber crime”.

Sani said NEC maintained the position that Ajaero’s invitation was premised on a clearly unfounded and politically motivated investigation, yet, they would honour the summon.

ADVERTISEMENT

“As a responsible labour centre committed to the rule of law and due process, the NLC shall honour the invitation extended to its President by the Nigeria Police but will demand for extension of time given the nature of the invitation,” he said.

Sani said NEC also resolved that, if anything happened to the Ajaero leader in the process, the labour movement would not hesitate to embark on nationwide protest and strike action.

“The Congress will not hesitate to take all necessary actions, including mass protests and industrial actions, to protect the integrity and independence of the labour movement.

“NLC will take action if anything happens to the President of the Congress or any other leader of the Congress in furtherance of these tendentious allegations by the State.

“NEC has puts all its affiliates and state councils to proceed on indefinite nationwide strike action by 12:00 midnight today,” he stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sani said the NEC had directed all its affiliates and state councils to immediately commence the process of mobilising their members across the nation. He also called on all civil society allies and the general populace to stand in solidarity with the Nigeria Labour Congress in its critical moment.

According to him, the fight against injustice and oppression is a collective one, all Nigerians must, therefore rise in defense of shared democratic values.

Sani condemned the continued harassment of the leadership of the NLC, describing it as a calculated attempt to weaken and destabilise the labour movement. According to him, NLC has always stood as a bastion of democratic principles and the voice of the Nigerian masses.

He warned the state to desist from its evil intentions and stop the ongoing witch-hunt against the leaders of the Congress forthwith. According to him, the Congress will not sit idly while the rights and freedoms of its members and leaders are trampled upon with impunity by the State.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

LASG announces night traffic diversion for Sura Ramp road repair on Aug 21

LASG announces night traffic diversion for Sura Ramp road repair on Aug 21

ExxonMobil denies oil spill claims in Akwa Ibom, says no leak from facilities

ExxonMobil denies oil spill claims in Akwa Ibom, says no leak from facilities

CBN records $553m in remittance inflows for July 2024

CBN records $553m in remittance inflows for July 2024

Obama endorses Harris as Democratic candidate with renowned rhetorical powers

Obama endorses Harris as Democratic candidate with renowned rhetorical powers

Lagos doctors protest, demand release of abducted colleague held for 7 months

Lagos doctors protest, demand release of abducted colleague held for 7 months

NLC President Ajaero to honour Police invitation amid terrorism allegations

NLC President Ajaero to honour Police invitation amid terrorism allegations

Bayelsa Deputy Gov urges tertiary institutions to produce quality graduates

Bayelsa Deputy Gov urges tertiary institutions to produce quality graduates

Police, JTF raid criminal den, rescue kidnapped victims in Anambra

Police, JTF raid criminal den, rescue kidnapped victims in Anambra

Labour unions threaten shutdown over possible detention of NLC president Ajaero

Labour unions threaten shutdown over possible detention of NLC president Ajaero

Pulse Sports

I want to sing with Iheanacho and Ndidi — Odumodu excited about possible feature with Super Eagles duo

I want to sing with Iheanacho and Ndidi — Odumodu excited about possible feature with Super Eagles duo

Top 10 African footballers who own expensive private jet in 2024

Top 10 African footballers who own expensive private jet in 2024

Israel Adesanya is not leaving - Nigerian Stylebender reacts after loss to Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 305

Israel Adesanya is not leaving - Nigerian Stylebender reacts after loss to Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 305

Dricus du Plessis tries to break Israel Adesanya's neck - South African submits Nigerian to win UFC 305

Dricus du Plessis tries to break Israel Adesanya's neck - South African submits Nigerian to win UFC 305

What a shame - Peter Obi blasts 'Rascality and Recklessness' in Nigerian sports administration after Paris 2024 flop

What a shame - Peter Obi blasts 'Rascality and Recklessness' in Nigerian sports administration after Paris 2024 flop

Mikel reveals how he and Drogba plot to bring Osimhen to Chelsea

Mikel reveals how he and Drogba plot to bring Osimhen to Chelsea

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Student writing WASSCE WAEC

Here are complete statistics on WASSCE pass rates over past 10 years

Governor Ododo gifts 11 cars to judges, promises additional vehicles soon [NAN]

Governor Ododo gifts 11 cars to judges, promises additional vehicles soon

Nigerian youths [Businessday NG]

UNESCO, Nigeria Police unite to empower youth for national security

Former presidents and governors pass vote of confidence on President Bola Tinubu. [NAN]

Former presidents, governors pass vote of confidence on Tinubu