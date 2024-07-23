Dangote vs FG: Peter Obi takes side in mega dispute

In a series of tweets on his verified X page, Obi emphasised that the refinery issue is economic, not political.

He wrote, "Dangote Refinery Should Be Fully Supported, Not Vilified. The recent conflicts between Dangote Industries and some government agencies are deeply troubling.

"This issue transcends political affiliations and personal grievances. It is fundamentally about Nigeria's economy, future, and the well-being of its citizens."

Obi highlighted Alhaji Dangote's significant contributions to Nigeria, calling for the swift resolution of disputes and government support for the refinery's seamless operation.

"The refinery has the potential to generate approximately $21 billion in annual revenue and create over 100,000 jobs, with numerous additional positive impacts on the economy," he noted.

Obi stressed the refinery's role in addressing Nigeria's fuel crisis, boosting foreign exchange earnings, and fostering economic growth.

"The Federal Government and its agencies need to recognise the significance of Dangote's contributions. Alhaji Dangote is not just a businessman; he is a national and African brand symbolising patriotism, commitment, and impactful entrepreneurship," Obi asserted.

Obi lauds Dangote's investment prowess

He praised Dangote's establishment of a remarkable industrial hub in Nigeria, encompassing over 15 sectors.

With worsening economic indicators like unemployment, inflation, and forex scarcity, Obi argued that "every sensible and patriotic government should regard enterprises like Dangote Industries as national treasures, meriting robust support and protection."

Obi's stance comes as Aliko Dangote faces several crises with government authorities and local crude oil producers amid expectations for the refinery's petrol production to begin by August.

Obi also highlighted the decline in Nigeria's economic performance since 1999, calling for urgent actions to prevent further economic collapse and move from consumption to production.

He criticised current leadership for prioritising personal luxuries over addressing national challenges.