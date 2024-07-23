Dangote saga: 'Don't chase businessmen away' - Momodu tells Tinubu

Speaking on Channels Television’s flagship program, Politics Today, Momodu emphasised the need for government policies that attract and retain investors.

“It’s almost like it is a crime to be an investor in Nigeria,” Momodu remarked, referencing reports from Financial Times and Bloomberg. “It will not help Nigeria.”

The conflict between Dangote Refinery and Federal Government has been intensifying, prompting Momodu to urge a private resolution of such disputes.

“He should call him into a bedroom. Let them go and settle it behind closed doors. We cannot afford to wash this dirty linen in public. It is going to boomerang for all of us. That is my attitude,” he stated.

Highlighting Dangote’s significant investments in Nigeria and other countries, Momodu stressed the importance of encouraging local businessmen.

“I have seen other countries where Dangote invested. I have been to his plants in Ethiopia, Zambia, and Tanzania. We should not chase our businessmen away,” he said.

'We can’t afford this at this time' - Momodu

Momodu also warned of the broader implications for Nigeria’s business climate.

He said, “Other business people in Nigeria are watching. They might say, ‘Hey, if this can happen to Dangote, it can happen to me.’ And everybody will be scared. We should not create this panic. We can’t afford this at this time.”

Meanwhile, the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Heineken Lokpobiri, has convened a meeting with key stakeholders, including Aliko Dangote, to address the ongoing refinery disputes.