Dangote saga: 'Don't chase businessmen away' - Momodu tells Tinubu

Segun Adeyemi

Momodu also warned of the broader implications for Nigeria’s business climate.

Dele Momodu. [Facebook]
Dele Momodu. [Facebook]

Speaking on Channels Television’s flagship program, Politics Today, Momodu emphasised the need for government policies that attract and retain investors.

“It’s almost like it is a crime to be an investor in Nigeria,” Momodu remarked, referencing reports from Financial Times and Bloomberg. “It will not help Nigeria.”

The conflict between Dangote Refinery and Federal Government has been intensifying, prompting Momodu to urge a private resolution of such disputes.

“He should call him into a bedroom. Let them go and settle it behind closed doors. We cannot afford to wash this dirty linen in public. It is going to boomerang for all of us. That is my attitude,” he stated.

Highlighting Dangote’s significant investments in Nigeria and other countries, Momodu stressed the importance of encouraging local businessmen.

“I have seen other countries where Dangote invested. I have been to his plants in Ethiopia, Zambia, and Tanzania. We should not chase our businessmen away,” he said.

READ ALSO: 'My friend has been taunting me' - Dangote regrets investing in Nigeria

Aliko Dangote [Getty Images]
Aliko Dangote [Getty Images] Pulse Nigeria
L-R: Lab Analyst at the Dangote Petroleum Refinery, Ashiru Umar Abdullahi; President/CE, Dangote Industries Limited, Aliko Dangote; Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu; Speaker, House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen; House Leader, House of Representatives, Hon. Julius Ihonvbere, conducting a laboratory test analysis of diesel quality during the Honourable Members of House of Representatives delegates visit to Dangote Petroleum Refinery, Petrochemicals and Fertiliser Plant in Lekki, on Saturday, July 20, 2024.
L-R: Lab Analyst at the Dangote Petroleum Refinery, Ashiru Umar Abdullahi; President/CE, Dangote Industries Limited, Aliko Dangote; Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu; Speaker, House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen; House Leader, House of Representatives, Hon. Julius Ihonvbere, conducting a laboratory test analysis of diesel quality during the Honourable Members of House of Representatives delegates visit to Dangote Petroleum Refinery, Petrochemicals and Fertiliser Plant in Lekki, on Saturday, July 20, 2024. Pulse Nigeria

He said, “Other business people in Nigeria are watching. They might say, ‘Hey, if this can happen to Dangote, it can happen to me.’ And everybody will be scared. We should not create this panic. We can’t afford this at this time.”

Meanwhile, the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Heineken Lokpobiri, has convened a meeting with key stakeholders, including Aliko Dangote, to address the ongoing refinery disputes.

“Mr President, in this season of anomie in Nigeria, you need all the friends you can get in the private sector,” Momodu concluded.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

