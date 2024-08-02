Otedola voices support for Tinubu administration's key banking sector reforms

Otedola underscored the urgent need for this measure, emphasising its critical role in fostering a fairer and more equitable economic environment.

This aligns with ongoing efforts to reform the Nigerian banking sector, making the case for immediate action.

Windfall taxes target substantial, unexpected profits made by companies or individuals due to circumstances beyond their usual control or investment.

According to Otedola, "Taxing these extraordinary gains ensures a fairer distribution of wealth, allowing those who benefit disproportionately to contribute more significantly to the broader societal good."

The revenue generated from these taxes can be directed towards essential public services such as healthcare, education, and infrastructure, thus reducing social inequalities.

The recent introduction of a windfall tax on the extraordinary profits earned by Nigerian banks marks a significant step towards these goals.

Consolidating various foreign exchange rate systems into a single investors and exporters (I&E) window led to the depreciation of the naira and substantial increases in the value of bank assets denominated in United States dollars.

Calls for control measures?

Otedola emphasised that these gains should be redistributed to fund critical infrastructure development and alleviate the cost-of-living crisis many Nigerians face.

Otedola also noted that manufacturing, telecoms, and SMEs are struggling, with many unable to pay corporate tax for at least the next two years due to negative equity.

He called for government support to bridge these gaps, ensuring revenue generation and fostering economic development.

Furthermore, Otedola praised the recent recapitalisation initiative in the banking sector, which sets minimum capital requirements of ₦500 billion for international and ₦200 billion for national banks.

This move will strengthen the banking sector's capacity to support Nigeria's broader economic development goals.

"It is crucial for banks to focus on operational efficiency, technological innovation, and customer service, rather than executive extravagance," Otedola stated.

He expressed concern over a trend where some bank chief executives prioritise personal gain over their duty to shareholders and customers.

He said, "The core values of banking—trust, integrity, and service—must be upheld."

Otedola critique of Bank maintenance of private jets

Otedola criticised banks' ownership and operation of private jets, estimating that Nigerian banks spend around $50 million annually on maintaining private jets, with four banks spending over $500 million on purchasing nine jets.

To regain public trust and fulfil its pivotal role in Nigeria's economic development, Otedola urged the banking sector to realign its financial priorities and invest in customer services and technological infrastructure.