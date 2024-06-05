ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News

Femi Otedola exposes suspected fraud in Zenith Bank account

Segun Adeyemi

Otedola only became aware of the suspicious activities recently — 13 years after the transactions occurred — when a whistleblower within Zenith Bank informed him.

Femi Otedola and Jim Ovia. [Getty Images]
Femi Otedola and Jim Ovia. [Getty Images]

Recommended articles

As reported by TheCable, Otedola has made a grave accusation, asserting that in 2011, Ovia, the chairman of Zenith Bank, allegedly misused the Zenith Bank account of his company, Seaforce Shipping Limited, to conduct trades without his knowledge or permission, a serious breach of trust.

While the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) of the police is currently investigating these and other allegations, efforts are being made to settle the issues amicably.

It was gathered that the online newspaper has reached out to Ovia and Zenith Bank for their comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the unexpected turn of events, with Seaforce Shipping's inactivity since 2010, its account was still used for trading activities without Otedola's knowledge, as stated in his police petition, a revelation that has shocked many.

Otedola asserted that Seaforce never applied for or received a loan from Zenith Bank, yet unauthorised trading worth billions of naira persisted in the account.

When asked for crucial documentation, such as offer letters, to support the alleged loans, Zenith Bank reportedly could not provide it, raising questions about the transparency of their operations.

Otedola only became aware of the suspicious activities recently — 13 years after the transactions occurred — when a whistleblower within Zenith Bank informed him.

Upon confronting Zenith Bank officials, the online newspaper reported that they issued an apology.

ADVERTISEMENT

Otedola presented a letter dated March 19, 2018, from Zenith Bank to Shofolawe-Bakare & Co, Seaforce’s auditors, which stated that Seaforce owed only N2,278,420, contrasting with the N5 billion shown in the bank statement obtained by the online newspaper.

Interestingly, the bank statement on the same day indicated a debt of N2.9 billion, differing from the N2 million mentioned in the letter signed by Taofik Bashir (internal audit control) and Edwin Kind Olie (group head, telecom).

Seaforce’s account had transactions amounting to over N16 billion from 2011 to 2024.

Otedola questioned who made payments to reduce the supposed debt from N16,927,628,581.84 to N11,010,924,522.71, as he was unaware of these transactions.

ADVERTISEMENT

There were credits of N77,169,375.00 on April 18, 2011, N119,822,762.50 on December 1, 2011, N316,537,329.30 on December 8, 2011, N266,361,181.73 on December 15, 2011, and N444,304,524.50 on December 12, 2011.

Currently, Seaforce’s debt stands at N5,916,704,059.13, primarily due to interest charges.

Significant progress has been made in the investigation, with a senior bank official already being questioned by the police. This development marks a crucial step in uncovering the truth behind Seaforce’s financial discrepancies and keeps the reader engaged in the unfolding investigation.

Meanwhile, Zenon, Seaforce, Luzon Oil and Gas, Garment Care Limited, and Otedola have obtained a federal high court injunction against Zenith Bank, Quantum Zenith Securities and Investment, Veritas Registrar, and Central Securities Clearing System, preventing them from trading shares or paying dividends until the hearing of the motion for an interlocutory injunction.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Cubana Chief Priest's Naira abuse case adjourned to June 25

Cubana Chief Priest's Naira abuse case adjourned to June 25

Africans express bitter annoyance with their leaders on Twitter

Africans express bitter annoyance with their leaders on Twitter

Women must architect decisions - Tinubu congratulates Mexico’s 1st female president

Women must architect decisions - Tinubu congratulates Mexico’s 1st female president

NDIC to begin payments for 2.3 million Heritage Bank depositors this week

NDIC to begin payments for 2.3 million Heritage Bank depositors this week

Little addition to ₦60k will be rejected  —  Labour tells FG

Little addition to ₦60k will be rejected  —  Labour tells FG

Australia drops court case against Musk's 'X' over Sydney church stabbing footage

Australia drops court case against Musk's 'X' over Sydney church stabbing footage

Ex-president Jonathan berates judiciary over decisions in election matters

Ex-president Jonathan berates judiciary over decisions in election matters

Tinubu's Govt has done a lot in 1 year, Nigerians should be hopeful - APC Chieftain

Tinubu's Govt has done a lot in 1 year, Nigerians should be hopeful - APC Chieftain

NSCDC arrests 5 for vandalising streetlight cables, stealing motorcycles, others

NSCDC arrests 5 for vandalising streetlight cables, stealing motorcycles, others

Pulse Sports

Who will be the next NCAA Champion from Nigeria? Meet the contenders and former winners since 2010

Who will be the next NCAA Champion from Nigeria? Meet the contenders and former winners since 2010

Nigeria vs South Africa: Time and Where to watch Super Eagles World Cup qualifying match against Bafana Bafana

Jose Mourinho given rockstar treatment in Turkey after changing his skin to Fenerbahce shirt

Jose Mourinho given rockstar treatment in Turkey after changing his skin to Fenerbahce shirt

Nigeria vs South Africa: Finidi George era begins with first training as Super Eagles feel the intensity

Nigeria vs South Africa: Finidi George era begins with first training as Super Eagles feel the intensity

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

english

5 best English speaking countries in Africa

Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf

Kano South Elders urge Yusuf to reverse Kano Emirate Law for regional progress

Mohammed’s appointment is slated for an initial term of four years. [Bola Ahmed Tinubu/X]

Tinubu signs bill reinstating old national anthem

Governor Dikko Radda of Katsina State. [X:@dikko_radda]

My saddest moment is when bandits attack any community in my state - Katsina Gov