ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Otedola defends Dangote, seeks govt’s support for local investors

Bayo Wahab

Otedola says Dangote is a titan that God created specially for mankind.

Aliko Dangote and Femi Otedola.
Aliko Dangote and Femi Otedola.

Recommended articles

In a lengthy post on Tuesday, July 23, 2024, Otedola made a case for the government’s support for Dangote and other 'local champions.'

Describing the richest man in Africa as a “titan that God created specially for mankind,” Otedola said Dangote “has broken every boundary in worldwide business and industry.”

He said the business mogul “has built the largest single train refinery in the world and the “second-largest sugar refinery in the world.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Additionally, he has established one of the second-largest fertilizer plants in the world, soon to surpass the biggest one in Qatar,” he added.

Otedola stressed that Dangote is the largest private-sector employer of labour in Nigeria, adding that his companies are among the largest taxpayers.

“In Nigeria, we have our own titans, and it is imperative that we recognize and support them. Aliko Dangote has broken every boundary in worldwide business and industry.

“His contributions are not just a testament to his brilliance but a beacon of what is possible when vision meets opportunity. Supporting local champions like Dangote is crucial for our national development and economic independence,” the billionaire said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Otedola’s post is a reaction to the scrutiny Dangote Refinery is currently facing from the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA).

The head of the agency, Farouk Ahmed, had recently accused Dangote Refinery of producing fuel with high sulfur levels.

Aliko Dangote and the Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority, Farouk Ahmed.
Aliko Dangote and the Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority, Farouk Ahmed. Pulse Nigeria

Ahmed also accused Dangote of plotting to monopolise the oil industry, adding that the alleged move could threaten the country’s energy sector.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reacting, Dangote vowed to halt his investment in steal to prevent accusations of being branded a monopoly.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is the News Editor at Pulse Nigeria. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in special reports, development and investigative journalism. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Black Pelican Group celebrates 20 years of providing total interior solutions

Black Pelican Group celebrates 20 years of providing total interior solutions

Otedola defends Dangote, seeks govt’s support for local investors

Otedola defends Dangote, seeks govt’s support for local investors

Is Gov Lawal linked with video indicting Matawalle of terrorism? Detail emerge

Is Gov Lawal linked with video indicting Matawalle of terrorism? Detail emerge

Matawalle refutes bandit kingpin's allegation of fueling terrorism

Matawalle refutes bandit kingpin's allegation of fueling terrorism

Middle belt youths told to back out of planned protest against Tinubu's govt

Middle belt youths told to back out of planned protest against Tinubu's govt

Peter Obi sues Bayo Onanuga for ₦5bn over mob action claim

Peter Obi sues Bayo Onanuga for ₦5bn over mob action claim

We'll manage protest professionally - IGP promises response to Aug 1 protest

We'll manage protest professionally - IGP promises response to Aug 1 protest

13 sharks test positive for cocaine, scientists reveal

13 sharks test positive for cocaine, scientists reveal

Oyo nurses suspend 2-month strike for 1 month awaiting State Government response

Oyo nurses suspend 2-month strike for 1 month awaiting State Government response

Pulse Sports

Usain Bolt shuts down Noah Lyles's bullish character speaking with Nigerian legendary footballer Mikel Obi

Usain Bolt shuts down Noah Lyles's bullish character speaking with Nigerian legendary footballer Mikel Obi

Osimhen to get ₦7 billion salary increment with PSG move

Osimhen to get ₦7 billion salary increment with PSG move

Bukayo Saka and Kanu model Lagos-themed Arsenal away jersey for the 2024/25 season

Bukayo Saka and Kanu model Lagos-themed Arsenal away jersey for the 2024/25 season

Michelle Alozie Net Worth: Age, Profile, Career, Salary, Husband, How Rich is she in 2024?

Michelle Alozie Net Worth: Age, Profile, Career, Salary, Husband, How Rich is she in 2024?

Racism storm rocks Chelsea as players UNFOLLOW Enzo Fernández on Instagram

Racism storm rocks Chelsea as players UNFOLLOW Enzo Fernández on Instagram

Nigeria abandon 2-Time AFCON winner, eye move for former England manager to replace Finidi George

Nigeria abandon 2-Time AFCON winner, eye move for former England manager to replace Finidi George

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

FG assures timely completion of Lagos-Calabar Coastal project despite rain [Abiodun Bello/X]

FG assures timely completion of Lagos-Calabar Coastal project despite rainfall

Osun-Osogbo-Festival

Osun river water is unsafe for drinking, curator warns Osun-Osogbo Festival attendees

President Bola Tinubu

Tinubu seeks amendment to 2024 Appropriation Act, 2023 Finance Act

Oil Production: NASS pledges support to NNPC Ltd [New Telegraph]

National Assembly supports NNPC's efforts to stop oil theft & increase production