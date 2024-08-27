RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News

Osun at 33: Adeleke hails sacrifices of Ige, Oba Sijuwade, other founding heroes

Segun Adeyemi

Governor Adeleke called for continued unity and commitment to the vision that led to the creation of Osun State.

Governor Adeleke highlighted the sacrifices made by key figures such as the late Ooni of Ife, Oba Okunade Sijuwade, and activists, including late Chief Bola Ige and his own father, late Senator Raji Adeleke. [X, formerly Twitter]
Governor Adeleke highlighted the sacrifices made by key figures such as the late Ooni of Ife, Oba Okunade Sijuwade, and activists, including late Chief Bola Ige and his own father, late Senator Raji Adeleke. [X, formerly Twitter]

Recommended articles

Speaking during a state broadcast on Tuesday, August 27, 2024, Adeleke reflected on the journey leading to Osun State's establishment in 1991.

"Today, we stand united in celebration of a journey that began three decades ago, a journey marked by determination, resilience, and a strong belief in our collective future," Adeleke said.

He paid homage to the courageous efforts of the state's founding fathers, who advocated for the recognition of Osun's unique identity within the Nigerian federation.

Governor Adeleke highlighted the sacrifices made by key figures such as the late Ooni of Ife, Oba Okunade Sijuwade, and other prominent traditional rulers, as well as politicians and activists, including late Chief Bola Ige and his own father, late Senator Raji Adeleke.

He emphasised that the state's creation was more than a political event; it was the fulfilment of its people's hopes and aspirations.

"We owe our deepest gratitude to those who fought tirelessly, not for themselves, but for future generations yet unborn," Adeleke stated, expressing appreciation for the foundational work that continues to guide Osun State's path to progress.

As the state celebrates this milestone, Governor Adeleke called for continued unity and commitment to the vision that led to the creation of Osun State.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Who is Adeola Ajayi? 5 things to know about new DSS DG

Who is Adeola Ajayi? 5 things to know about new DSS DG

Katsina State’s IGR hits ₦1.85 billion in July with new billing system

Katsina State’s IGR hits ₦1.85 billion in July with new billing system

University workers, students to benefit from FMBN housing loan scheme

University workers, students to benefit from FMBN housing loan scheme

5 suspects divert 2 trucks of fertilisers meant for Lagos and Oyo to Bauchi

5 suspects divert 2 trucks of fertilisers meant for Lagos and Oyo to Bauchi

Niger Judicial Commission dismisses 3 senior staff, demotes 1 for disobedience

Niger Judicial Commission dismisses 3 senior staff, demotes 1 for disobedience

FG to begin crack down on filling stations selling petrol at ₦1,000/litre

FG to begin crack down on filling stations selling petrol at ₦1,000/litre

NNPC begins liquefied gas shipments to Japan & China, plans more deliveries

NNPC begins liquefied gas shipments to Japan & China, plans more deliveries

Nigerians react as DSS staff celebrate Bichi’s resignation in viral video

Nigerians react as DSS staff celebrate Bichi’s resignation in viral video

Osun at 33: Adeleke hails sacrifices of Ige, Oba Sijuwade, other founding heroes

Osun at 33: Adeleke hails sacrifices of Ige, Oba Sijuwade, other founding heroes

Pulse Sports

Bruno Labbadia: 5 things to know about the new Super Eagles manager who has been sacked nine times

Bruno Labbadia: 5 things to know about the new Super Eagles manager who has been sacked nine times

Osimhen, Boniface missing - Top 10 most educated Nigerian footballers of all time

Osimhen, Boniface missing - Top 10 most educated Nigerian footballers of all time

NFF appoints former Bayern Leverkusen manager as Super Eagles coach

NFF appoints former Bayern Leverkusen manager as Super Eagles coach

Is Noni Madueke still eligible to represent Nigeria’s Super Eagles?

Is Noni Madueke still eligible to represent Nigeria’s Super Eagles?

Mikel deserved it - Chelsea fans back Nicolas Jackson for telling Super Eagles legend to shut up

Mikel deserved it - Chelsea fans back Nicolas Jackson for telling Super Eagles legend to shut up

Super Eagles legends to join former Arsenal star in celebrating his retirement

Super Eagles legends to join former Arsenal star in celebrating his retirement

Trending

Governor’s wife distributes 3,500 bags of rice, cash to vulnerable households in Katsina [NAN]

Radda's wife marks Humanitarian Day, donates 3,500 bags of rice, ₦17.5m cash

Police, JTF raid criminal den, rescue kidnapped victims in Anambra [Vanguard News]

Police, JTF raid criminal den, rescue kidnapped victims in Anambra

Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) President, Joe Ajaero

NLC President Ajaero to honour Police invitation amid terrorism allegations

ExxonMobil denies oil leak from facility in Akwa Ibom [Arise News]

ExxonMobil denies oil spill claims in Akwa Ibom, says no leak from facilities