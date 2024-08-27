Osun at 33: Adeleke hails sacrifices of Ige, Oba Sijuwade, other founding heroes

Speaking during a state broadcast on Tuesday, August 27, 2024, Adeleke reflected on the journey leading to Osun State's establishment in 1991.

"Today, we stand united in celebration of a journey that began three decades ago, a journey marked by determination, resilience, and a strong belief in our collective future," Adeleke said.

He paid homage to the courageous efforts of the state's founding fathers, who advocated for the recognition of Osun's unique identity within the Nigerian federation.

Governor Adeleke highlighted the sacrifices made by key figures such as the late Ooni of Ife, Oba Okunade Sijuwade, and other prominent traditional rulers, as well as politicians and activists, including late Chief Bola Ige and his own father, late Senator Raji Adeleke.

He emphasised that the state's creation was more than a political event; it was the fulfilment of its people's hopes and aspirations.

"We owe our deepest gratitude to those who fought tirelessly, not for themselves, but for future generations yet unborn," Adeleke stated, expressing appreciation for the foundational work that continues to guide Osun State's path to progress.