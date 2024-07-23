Okonjo-Iweala seeks 2nd term as WTO boss, 58 countries endorse preferred candidate

This backing came to light during a WTO General Council meeting on July 22, as noted in a statement by the world trade body.

"The African Group requests that the current Director-General make herself available to serve a second term and has proposed that the process of reappointing the Director-General should be started as soon as possible," the statement read.

"Fifty-eight members, several speaking on behalf of groups of members, took the floor to comment and express their support for the African Group proposal. They called on DG Okonjo-Iweala to make her intentions regarding a second term known as soon as possible. Most of these members praised the DG's hard work and her achievements during her first term."

Okonjo-Iweala accepts endorsement for 2nd term

Okonjo-Iweala, 70, expressed gratitude for the widespread support. "Everything that I've accomplished, we've accomplished together," she stated.

She acknowledged the members' request, emphasising that she took their call seriously and was inclined to favour it.

"I will get back to members very soon regarding my intentions," she assured.

Okonjo-Iweala, the first woman and first African to lead the WTO assumed office on March 1, 2021, for a four-year term ending on August 31, 2025.

Before her WTO role, she served as Nigeria's Finance Minister and briefly as foreign minister.