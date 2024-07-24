Is NLC behind planned August protest? Ajaero breaks silence

In a statement personally signed by NLC President Joe Ajaero, the union refuted claims of its participation in the protest.

"A news report of the withdrawal of the Nigeria Labour Congress from the widely discussed national protest has been brought to our attention. The Nigeria Labour Congress debunks such a story as patently false," Ajaero stated.

'We can't withdraw from protest we didn't organise' - NLC

ADVERTISEMENT

He clarified that the NLC "cannot withdraw from a protest that it did not organise," emphasising that only the protest organisers have the authority to cancel or proceed with their plans.

Ajaero also highlighted the NLC's internal decision-making processes, which any industrial action must pass through before being undertaken.

He noted that while the NLC is not orchestrating the protest, it is fully aware of the severe economic conditions affecting Nigerians due to governmental policies.

"The fact that the Nigeria Labour Congress is not the body organising the protest does not mean that Organised Labour is oblivious to the dire living conditions Nigerians have been subjected to by the harsh economic policies of government," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

FG urged to listen, act on plight of Nigerians

Urging the federal government to engage in dialogue rather than resorting to force, Ajaero warned against a heavy-handed response to public dissent.

"We have advised that it would be counter-productive for the government to meet the widespread anger in the land with brute force."

He called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to initiate discussions with protest leaders, stressing the importance of addressing the grievances of the Nigerian populace.