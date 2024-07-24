ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News

Is NLC behind planned August protest? Ajaero breaks silence

Segun Adeyemi

Ajaero also highlighted the NLC's internal decision-making processes, which any industrial action must pass through before being undertaken.

NLC President, Joe Ajaero addressing workers on Wednesday, May 1 at the Eagle Square, Abuja. [Facebook]
NLC President, Joe Ajaero addressing workers on Wednesday, May 1 at the Eagle Square, Abuja. [Facebook]

Recommended articles

In a statement personally signed by NLC President Joe Ajaero, the union refuted claims of its participation in the protest.

"A news report of the withdrawal of the Nigeria Labour Congress from the widely discussed national protest has been brought to our attention. The Nigeria Labour Congress debunks such a story as patently false," Ajaero stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

He clarified that the NLC "cannot withdraw from a protest that it did not organise," emphasising that only the protest organisers have the authority to cancel or proceed with their plans.

Ajaero also highlighted the NLC's internal decision-making processes, which any industrial action must pass through before being undertaken.

READ ALSO: FG panics as SGF, NSA, ministers meet ahead of looming nationwide protest

He noted that while the NLC is not orchestrating the protest, it is fully aware of the severe economic conditions affecting Nigerians due to governmental policies.

"The fact that the Nigeria Labour Congress is not the body organising the protest does not mean that Organised Labour is oblivious to the dire living conditions Nigerians have been subjected to by the harsh economic policies of government," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Urging the federal government to engage in dialogue rather than resorting to force, Ajaero warned against a heavy-handed response to public dissent.

"We have advised that it would be counter-productive for the government to meet the widespread anger in the land with brute force."

He called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to initiate discussions with protest leaders, stressing the importance of addressing the grievances of the Nigerian populace.

"Once again, we implore the Federal Government and the sub-national governments to listen to the cries of the Nigerian people and do the needful. After all, it is said that the voice of the people is the voice of God," Ajaero concluded.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Pro-Wike lawmakers face backlash over calls to arrest CTC chairmen, members

Pro-Wike lawmakers face backlash over calls to arrest CTC chairmen, members

Kaduna assembly abolishes metropolitan authorities for effective local governance

Kaduna assembly abolishes metropolitan authorities for effective local governance

Over 1 year later, Dapo Abiodun's 4 newest fire stations struggle to function properly

Over 1 year later, Dapo Abiodun's 4 newest fire stations struggle to function properly

Is NLC behind planned August protest? Ajaero breaks silence

Is NLC behind planned August protest? Ajaero breaks silence

FG slashes allowances of Nigerian students on scholarship in Russia

FG slashes allowances of Nigerian students on scholarship in Russia

Reps committee questions aviation minister Keyamo on decaying airport infrastructure

Reps committee questions aviation minister Keyamo on decaying airport infrastructure

Lagos drug kingpin Temo captured by NDLEA after years of manhunt

Lagos drug kingpin Temo captured by NDLEA after years of manhunt

FG panics as SGF, NSA, ministers meet ahead of looming nationwide protest

FG panics as SGF, NSA, ministers meet ahead of looming nationwide protest

Senator Ubah lauds Tinubu for landmark Southeast Development Bill

Senator Ubah lauds Tinubu for landmark Southeast Development Bill

Pulse Sports

Ronaldo vs Messi: Chelsea legend N'Golo Kante wastes no time in picking the GOAT

Ronaldo vs Messi: Chelsea legend N'Golo Kante wastes no time in picking the GOAT

Paris 2024: Okocha, Messi, Eto'o and 8 legends that have won Olympics football gold medal

Paris 2024: Okocha, Messi, Eto'o and 8 legends that have won Olympics football gold medal

Usain Bolt shuts down Noah Lyles's bullish character speaking with Nigerian legendary footballer Mikel Obi

Usain Bolt shuts down Noah Lyles's bullish character speaking with Nigerian legendary footballer Mikel Obi

Osimhen to get ₦7 billion salary increment with PSG move

Osimhen to get ₦7 billion salary increment with PSG move

Bukayo Saka and Kanu model Lagos-themed Arsenal away jersey for the 2024/25 season

Bukayo Saka and Kanu model Lagos-themed Arsenal away jersey for the 2024/25 season

Michelle Alozie Net Worth: Age, Profile, Career, Salary, Husband, How Rich is she in 2024?

Michelle Alozie Net Worth: Age, Profile, Career, Salary, Husband, How Rich is she in 2024?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Godwin Obaseki [Facebook]

Scandal rocks Edo - LG chairman impeached over ₦1.7bn budget padding

Osun-Osogbo-Festival

Osun river water is unsafe for drinking, curator warns Osun-Osogbo Festival attendees

Former Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu and Dr Asue Ighodalo

Court rejects Shuaibu's challenge to Ighodalo's PDP candidacy in Edo election

President Bola Tinubu

Tinubu seeks amendment to 2024 Appropriation Act, 2023 Finance Act