FG panics as SGF, NSA, ministers meet ahead of looming nationwide protest

Recommended articles
Sources reveal that over 40 ministers in President Bola Tinubu's cabinet attended the meeting.
Reports indicate that various Nigerian groups are planning a nationwide protest between August 1 and 10 to address the country's rising cost of living and economic hardship.
This situation has led to police and other security agencies being placed on high alert in anticipation of the protests.
President Bola Tinubu has previously urged protesters to cancel next month's planned 'EndBadGovernance' demonstration.
Ministers spotted at the meeting include Nyesom Wike (FCT), Yusuf Tuggar (Foreign Affairs), Zephaniah Jisalo (Special Duties), Tahir Mamman (Education), Abubakar Bagudu (Budget and Planning), Wale Edun (Finance), Mohammed Idris (Information), Bello Matawalle (Defence), David Umahi (Works), and the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, among others.