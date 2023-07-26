ADVERTISEMENT
Nigerians can now pay locally on Google Play Store with Verve

Adeayo Adebiyi

Google has partnered with Verve, the largest domestic card scheme in Africa, to make digital transactions on Google Play Store easier and more accessible for Nigerians.

As of today, Nigerians can use their Verve cards to make purchases on the Google Play Store, strengthening the digital ecosystem in Nigeria. Any Nigerian with an Android device and a Verve card now has a streamlined method for making purchases on the Google Play Store.

As a foremost payment card scheme in Nigeria, Verve's expanding acceptance promotes inclusion by extending the reach of digital services to a larger segment of the Nigerian population.

This new partnership not only simplifies the payment process for Google Play Store apps and services but also contributes significantly to a more inclusive digital environment for Nigerians.

Nigerians can use Verve card by going to their App Store and clicking on the pay feature and enter their Verve card details.

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

