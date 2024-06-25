ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News

Obasanjo and other Nigerian politicians spotted at Davido’s wedding

Segun Adeyemi

In another clip sighted by Pulse, Davido's uncle and Governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke, was spotted taking photographs with the couple.

Ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo and former Governor Emmanuel Udom of Akwa Ibom State attended Davido and Chioma's wedding. [X, Formerly Twitter]
Ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo and former Governor Emmanuel Udom of Akwa Ibom State attended Davido and Chioma's wedding. [X, Formerly Twitter]

Recommended articles

The lavish ceremony in Lagos attracted a mix of celebrities, dignitaries, and political figures, making it one of the most talked-about events of the year.

Olusegun Obasanjo, known for his influential role in Nigerian politics, was spotted arriving at the wedding venue alongside the former governor of Akwa Ibom State, Emmanuel Udom.

ADVERTISEMENT

In another clip sighted by Pulse, Davido's uncle and Governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke, was spotted taking photographs with the couple.

The presence of former President Obasanjo and other prominent politicians at the wedding not only added a layer of prestige to the event but also underscored the growing intersection between Nigeria's entertainment industry and its political sphere, making the event a significant moment in the country's political landscape.

Davido, whose real name is David Adeleke, is not just a music sensation but also a member of a prominent Nigerian family, which may explain the attendance of such high-profile political figures.

The wedding of Davido and Chioma, a chef and social media influencer, has been the subject of eager anticipation and excitement among their fans and followers, who have closely followed their relationship journey over the years, adding to the overall buzz of the event.

ADVERTISEMENT

The wedding was a spectacle of opulence, with an array of luxurious decorations, and gourmet cuisin.

Obasanjo's and other politicians' presence at the event sparked discussions on social media, with many expressing admiration for the couple's ability to attract such distinguished guests.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. He is a member of the Association of West Africa Legislative Correspondents (AWALCO) and has covered the ECOWAS for the past two years. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Obasanjo and other Nigerian politicians spotted at Davido’s wedding

Obasanjo and other Nigerian politicians spotted at Davido’s wedding

Gombe Govt distributes chlorine to 11 local government areas to prevent cholera

Gombe Govt distributes chlorine to 11 local government areas to prevent cholera

Cubana Chief Priest is officially free as court ends his naira abuse case

Cubana Chief Priest is officially free as court ends his naira abuse case

DAPPMAN denies importing inferior fuel, claims to have complied with regulations

DAPPMAN denies importing inferior fuel, claims to have complied with regulations

3 Nigerian governors fly to Pakistan to study crisis, disaster management

3 Nigerian governors fly to Pakistan to study crisis, disaster management

Minister compares child marriage in North to 'taking small girls to hotels' in South

Minister compares child marriage in North to 'taking small girls to hotels' in South

Nigerian hunters tackle 19 crime cases in Kano forests in 1 month

Nigerian hunters tackle 19 crime cases in Kano forests in 1 month

Sokoto govt replies Shettima over alleged plot to dethrone Sultan

Sokoto govt replies Shettima over alleged plot to dethrone Sultan

113 countries have never had a woman Head of State, only 26 are led by women

113 countries have never had a woman Head of State, only 26 are led by women

Pulse Sports

African Championships: Ese Brume wins Nigeria's third GOLD as 400m sensations Ogazi and Joseph cop bronze medals

African Championships: Ese Brume wins Nigeria's third GOLD as 400m sensations Ogazi and Joseph cop bronze medals

‘I don't care who you are’ - AFCON winner hits out at Osimhen after social media rant about Finidi

‘I don't care who you are’ - AFCON winner hits out at Osimhen after social media rant about Finidi

‘Respect’- Super Eagles star Victor Boniface pays homage to Obafemi Martins

‘Respect’- Super Eagles star Victor Boniface pays homage to Obafemi Martins

PulseSports30: Olayinka, Dessers, Moffi crack top ten

PulseSports30: Olayinka, Dessers, Moffi crack top ten

PulseSports30: Okoye back among the best as Olawoyin finishes ahead of Tella

PulseSports30: Okoye back among the best as Olawoyin finishes ahead of Tella

Finidi George responds to accusation made by Victor Osimhen in viral video

Finidi George responds to accusation made by Victor Osimhen in viral video

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Peter Obi and Bola Tinubu

'Time to stop this insensitivity' - Peter Obi faults move to buy new presidential jet

Police capture notorious terrorist gang leader terrorising Yobe residents [Guardian]

Police capture notorious terrorist gang leader terrorising Yobe towns, residents

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi (Sim) Fubara. [Twitter:@SimFubaraKSC]

Fresh crisis looms in Rivers as Fubara replaces 23 LGA chair

Reno Omokri and Peter Obi. [Facebook and Getty Images]

Omokri faults Peter Obi's comments on Tinubu's presidential jet