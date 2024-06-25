ADVERTISEMENT
Davido hops on the remix of hit single 'Ogechi' in honour of wife Chioma

Adeayo Adebiyi

Davido joins Brown Joel, Boypee, Hyce on the remix of their hit single 'Ogechi'.

In another display of his hitmaking prowess, the Grammy nominee has hopped on the remix of the trending single 'Ogechi' which has enjoyed popularity on TikTok.

Davido who is gearing up to tie the knot with his wife Chioma announced the remix on his social media accounts with the song set to drop on June 25, 2024, his wedding day.

On his X (formerly) Twitter account, Davido posted on June 24 that he was dropping a verse for his wife before sharing a snippet of his verse on Brown Joel, Boypee, and Hyce's 'Ogechi' remix.

'Ogechi' has enjoyed success on Tik Tok where it has been used in over 300,000 videos and streaming platforms where it reached the top 10 of Apple Music Nigeria chart and TurnTable Top 100. Davido's decision to hop on the remix follows his trend of delivering remixes that rocket songs to hit status.

Earlier in the year, Davido was featured by Kizz Daniel on 'Twe Twe' remix. He was also recently South African group TxC on 'Yebo' and by rapper Frenna on 'More Pretty Girls'.

With his verse honouring Chioma on 'Ogechi' remix, fans will eagerly expect Davido to follow his trend of delivering hit records on Afrobeats songs influenced by Indigenous Igbo music as he did on KCee's 'Ogaranya', Humble Smith's 'Osinachi', and Larry Gaga's 'Doubting Thomas'.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Senior Music Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He is also the host of the popular Facts Only, a video format providing in-depth analysis of everything that concerns Nigerian music. He is passionate about the development and documentation of Nigerian music and guiding a young audience through the maze of pop culture.

