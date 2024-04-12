ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News

Adeyanju, Ogun, other Nigerian lawyers react to Bobrisky's court sentence

Segun Adeyemi

An appeal has been made to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu through the office of the Attorney-General to grant a pardon to the cross-dresser.

Bobrisky jailed for six months with no option of fine over Abuse of Naira.
Bobrisky jailed for six months with no option of fine over Abuse of Naira.

Recommended articles

Several Nigerian lawyers have reacted to the court's decision to sentence the cross-dresser to six months in jail without a fine option, deeming it overly severe.

Reacting to the verdict, Deji Adeyanju, a human rights lawyer and founder of Deji Adeyanju & Partners, said that despite Bobrisky being a first-time offender, the conviction was too harsh.

In a statement obtained by Pulse Nigeria, Adeyanju said there had been several cases of similar offences that were available to the public before the arrest of the cross-dresser.

ADVERTISEMENT

Adeyanju questioned why Bobrisky was singled out amidst all other instances recorded visually and made available on social media as evidence.

He said, "The question is, why single out Mr. Olarenwaju? In prosecuting offences like this, security agencies must be careful not to give the impression that the Defendant is being targeted for alleged offences other than those stated on the face of the charge."

Similarly, Barrister Oladotun Hassan, the President of Yoruba Council Worldwide, appealed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu through the office of the Attorney-General to grant a pardon to the cross-dresser.

However, he stated that his conviction should deter others, noting that the law respects no one.

Speaking exclusively to Pulse, Barr. Hassan said, "We cannot query the judgment of the court except by an appeal. In view of that, it is of the utmost importance that this judgment should serve as a deterrent and warning for would-be offenders."

ADVERTISEMENT

A constitutional lawyer, Festus Ogun, also stated that the lawyer is clear and the stipulations as applied from Section 21 of the CBN Act were rightly used by the trial judge.

When asked if Bobrisky had the right to appeal, he told Pulse that the cross-dresser has the statutory right to appeal the court's judgment.

Barr. Ogun said, "But the question is, will his jail term not have even elapsed before expiration before the hearing and determination of the appeal? That's another question begging for an answer."

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a senior news reporter at Pulse. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

Enhance Your Pulse News Experience!

Get rewards worth up to $20 when selected to participate in our exclusive focus group. Your input will help us to make informed decisions that align with your needs and preferences.

I've got feedback!

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Air Peace’s entry not reason for crashed fares on London route - Foreign airlines

Air Peace’s entry not reason for crashed fares on London route - Foreign airlines

Male or female cell? Nigerian prison service reveals where to lock up Bobrisky

Male or female cell? Nigerian prison service reveals where to lock up Bobrisky

Male passenger's body recovered from Third Mainland Bridge crash - NEMA

Male passenger's body recovered from Third Mainland Bridge crash - NEMA

Gunmen kidnap Channels TV reporter at home after covering event in Rivers

Gunmen kidnap Channels TV reporter at home after covering event in Rivers

Senegal’s Faye and 7 other African leaders who became president after imprisonment

Senegal’s Faye and 7 other African leaders who became president after imprisonment

Adeyanju, Ogun, other Nigerian lawyers react to Bobrisky's court sentence

Adeyanju, Ogun, other Nigerian lawyers react to Bobrisky's court sentence

Abuja women no longer want to pay more money than men for haircuts

Abuja women no longer want to pay more money than men for haircuts

Police recover bodies of other people who drowned in Junior Pope accident

Police recover bodies of other people who drowned in Junior Pope accident

Ibadan Govt workers refuse returning to office despite 3-day Eid holiday

Ibadan Govt workers refuse returning to office despite 3-day Eid holiday

Pulse Sports

Alex Iwobi makes Premier League history which Mikel, Yakubu, Kanu could not achieve

Alex Iwobi makes Premier League history which Mikel, Yakubu, Kanu could not achieve

Like Michael Jordan - Details of Victor Osimhen’s ‘superhuman’ jump against Monza emerges

Like Michael Jordan - Details of Victor Osimhen’s ‘superhuman’ jump against Monza emerges

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Sokoto State Governor, Ahmed Aliyu. [Twitter:@HEAhmedAliyu]

Sokoto Govt to address severe water scarcity amidst high temperatures

FG fines AEDC ₦200m for overcharging customers, orders token reimbursements [Channels TV]

FG fines AEDC ₦200m for overbilling customers, orders token reimbursements

Expert urges Govt to enforce ear, hearing care policy to curb disease [UF Health]

Expert urges Govt to enforce ear, hearing care policy to curb disease

File Photo of the Nigerian Army [Punch]

Army thwarts kidnap attempt, rescues victim on Nasarawa-Keffi road