Nationwide blackout hits Nigeria as national grid collapses yet again

This marks the second collapse in a week and the twelfth in the past eleven months, raising concerns over the stability of Nigeria’s energy infrastructure.

The collapse was confirmed on X by the official handle of the Nigeria National Grid, @NationalGridNg, with the post, “BREAKING: Another Grid Setback Experienced.”

Many Nigerians expressed their frustration and disappointment over the recurring outages, flooding social media with calls for immediate reforms and accountability.

While the exact cause of Thursday’s blackout remains undisclosed, the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has yet to release a formal statement.

Earlier in the week, TCN attributed the Tuesday grid failure to “lines and generator trips.”

In response to the ongoing crisis, Minister of Power Adebayo Adelabu received an investigative report on the frequent grid collapses on Wednesday, November 6.

The report’s findings, however, have not been publicly revealed, leaving Nigerians eager for answers.

The recent collapses have led to heightened calls for Adelabu’s resignation, with citizens questioning the government's ability to provide a stable power supply.

