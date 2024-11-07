ADVERTISEMENT
Nationwide blackout hits Nigeria as national grid collapses yet again

Segun Adeyemi

The Nigeria power grid collapsed for the second time in less than 24 hours. [Getty Images]
This marks the second collapse in a week and the twelfth in the past eleven months, raising concerns over the stability of Nigeria’s energy infrastructure.

The collapse was confirmed on X by the official handle of the Nigeria National Grid, @NationalGridNg, with the post, “BREAKING: Another Grid Setback Experienced.”

Many Nigerians expressed their frustration and disappointment over the recurring outages, flooding social media with calls for immediate reforms and accountability.

While the exact cause of Thursday’s blackout remains undisclosed, the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has yet to release a formal statement.

Earlier in the week, TCN attributed the Tuesday grid failure to “lines and generator trips.”

In response to the ongoing crisis, Minister of Power Adebayo Adelabu received an investigative report on the frequent grid collapses on Wednesday, November 6.

The report’s findings, however, have not been publicly revealed, leaving Nigerians eager for answers.

The recent collapses have led to heightened calls for Adelabu’s resignation, with citizens questioning the government's ability to provide a stable power supply.

The continuing grid failures have severely impacted businesses and households nationwide, highlighting the urgency for a comprehensive overhaul of Nigeria’s electricity infrastructure.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

