Adelabu survives cabinet shake-up amid grid collapse backlash

Segun Adeyemi

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) openly demanded his removal, citing "policy inconsistencies" and a failure to address the blackout issues.

In 2024, the grid has collapsed more than eight times under Adelabu's watch. [Facebook/Getty Images]

Despite calls for dismissal due to multiple national grid collapses, Adelabu survived, raising questions about the government's priorities amidst the country's power crisis.

The reshuffle saw the exit of notable figures like Barr Uju-Ken Ohanenye (Women Affairs), Lola Ade-John (Tourism), and Prof. Tahir Mamman (Education).

However, Adelabu's retention has drawn sharp criticism, particularly after recent grid collapses left Northern Nigerian states in darkness for three days.

Kunle Olubiyo, President of the Nigeria Consumer Protection Network, highlighted the ongoing impact of these failures, stating, "The situation has yet to be resolved."

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) confirmed that the recent blackout was caused by a fault in the 330kV Ugwaji–Apir Double Circuit transmission lines.

The lines tripped on Monday, affecting large parts of the North East, North West, and North Central.

Despite the frequent power failures, Adelabu remains in office, a decision that has been met with growing frustration.

Student groups, including the National Association of Nigerian Students, echoed this demand.

However, the reshuffle focused on other ministries, leaving the future of Nigeria's power sector uncertain.

With new appointees such as Nentawe Yilwatda (Humanitarian Affairs) and Dr Jumoke Oduwole (Industry, Trade, and Investment), questions about Adelabu's position remain unanswered.

Adelabu survives cabinet shake-up amid grid collapse backlash

