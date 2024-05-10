EFCC boss faces visa ban threat over Yahaya Bello's case

During a briefing in Abuja on Friday, these lawyers accused Olukoyede of openly ignoring legitimate court orders and violating the constitutional rights of Nigerian citizens.

Emmanuel Agada, speaking on behalf of the group, stated that they have initiated steps to impose a visa ban on Olukoyede if he persists in infringing upon citizens' rights, as allegedly witnessed in the case involving former Governor Yahaya Bello.

Agada also mentioned that the legal team is contemplating measures to impede international financial aid and support to the EFCC should Olukoyede continue down this path.

ADVERTISEMENT

As quoted by The Nation, the statement reads: “As young lawyers, we envisage a judiciary where justice is not only done but manifestly seen to be done. It is in our patriotic quest to always pursue ventures that guarantee an independent judiciary that dispenses justice without fear nor Favour that we formed this civil society of lawyers.

“It is in the pursuit of this mandate that we have written to the United Nations High Commission For Human Rights, the United States of America, through its embassy in Nigeria, the United Kingdom, through its Nigerian embassy and the European Union as bastions of democracy and Human Rights to investigate the flagrant disregard of a valid Court Order and breach of constitutional rights of Nigerian citizens by the EFCC chairman, Mr Olanipekun Olukoyede and caution him."

The lawyers emphasised the need for Nigerians to make tough choices to reform the country and its institutions.

They stressed that Nigerians shouldn't permit individuals to undermine the institutions that provided relief during times of widespread corruption.