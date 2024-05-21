ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News

Doyin Okupe recounts cancer battle, newfound life as evangelist of Christ

Segun Adeyemi

Okupe revealed that it is the second time he's beating cancer, with the first time coming 16 years ago.

Doyin Okupe [Leadership/Arise News]
Doyin Okupe [Leadership/Arise News]

Recommended articles

In an appearance on Channels Television’s Political Paradigm, Okupe revealed that he is now an ordained evangelist and plans to focus primarily on evangelism moving forward.

Okupe said, “This is the second time I’m beating cancer, the first time was 16 years ago, which was prostrate and this time it was the soft tissues of my right shoulders.

“In all these, I bear witness to God and Jesus Christ, I’m a testimony to the fact that there is nothing the Lord God Jehovah can’t do. From now on, I have become an evangelist and a witness for Christ,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

When asked about whether his weight loss was the result of surgery or personal discipline, he responded: “It’s part in part, the first problem was cancer I had, and the chemotherapy makes you lose appetite, you have nausea, and even as you sustain for several months, you lose weight.

“When I started chemotherapy, I was 127kg, and then I came down to 97kg… the chemotherapy ended, and I went back to 103kg.”

He mentioned that he recently undertook a 30-day fluid fast, during which he consumed only liquids and no solid food. As a result, he lost an additional 10 kilograms.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Lightning strike injures 10 people, police investigate

Lightning strike injures 10 people, police investigate

Doyin Okupe recounts cancer battle, newfound life as evangelist of Christ

Doyin Okupe recounts cancer battle, newfound life as evangelist of Christ

Amid surging inflation, CBN raises interest rate to 26.25%

Amid surging inflation, CBN raises interest rate to 26.25%

Peter Obi endorses Abure's LP NWC as exit rumour fades

Peter Obi endorses Abure's LP NWC as exit rumour fades

Our current interest is Nigeria's survival not 2027 elections - Peter Obi

Our current interest is Nigeria's survival not 2027 elections - Peter Obi

Reps urge urgent upgrade of Jos University Teaching Hospital's facilities

Reps urge urgent upgrade of Jos University Teaching Hospital's facilities

Economic hardship: Culture ministry under scrutiny for ₦3.7bn research allocation

Economic hardship: Culture ministry under scrutiny for ₦3.7bn research allocation

Group lauds Arase, police commission, over personnel recruitment

Group lauds Arase, police commission, over personnel recruitment

Northerners reject Babachir Lawal over anti-Tinubu comment

Northerners reject Babachir Lawal over anti-Tinubu comment

Pulse Sports

Tobi Amusan second, Brume Ese picks Olympics ticket, and other Nigerians excel at Atlanta City Games

Tobi Amusan second, Brume Ese picks Olympics ticket, and other Nigerians excel at Atlanta City Games

Caicedo, Kudus or Garnacho: Who should win EPL goal of the season?

Caicedo, Kudus or Garnacho: Who should win EPL goal of the season?

'I want to be beautiful' - Sha’Carri Richardson on why she keeps long nails

Osimhen: PSG set for life after Mbappe with 200 BILLION NAIRA move for Super Eagles star

Osimhen: PSG set for life after Mbappe with 200 BILLION NAIRA move for Super Eagles star

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

4 suspects charged to court for kidnapping UniAbuja lecturers, kids in 2021

4 suspects charged to court for kidnapping UniAbuja lecturers, kids in 2021

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu [Premium Times Nigeria]

Tinubu orders MDAs to only buy vehicles powered by CNG, solar or electric

FCTA marks 500 structures for demolition along Karmo – Dei-Dei road corridor [NAN]

FCTA issues 24-hr demolition notices to clear 500 illegal markets, shanties

400 detainees rot in Kano prison with no case files, no records [Ripples Nigeria]

400 detainees rot in Kano prison with no case files, no records