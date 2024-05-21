Doyin Okupe recounts cancer battle, newfound life as evangelist of Christ

In an appearance on Channels Television’s Political Paradigm, Okupe revealed that he is now an ordained evangelist and plans to focus primarily on evangelism moving forward.

Okupe said, “This is the second time I’m beating cancer, the first time was 16 years ago, which was prostrate and this time it was the soft tissues of my right shoulders.

“In all these, I bear witness to God and Jesus Christ, I’m a testimony to the fact that there is nothing the Lord God Jehovah can’t do. From now on, I have become an evangelist and a witness for Christ,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

When asked about whether his weight loss was the result of surgery or personal discipline, he responded: “It’s part in part, the first problem was cancer I had, and the chemotherapy makes you lose appetite, you have nausea, and even as you sustain for several months, you lose weight.

“When I started chemotherapy, I was 127kg, and then I came down to 97kg… the chemotherapy ended, and I went back to 103kg.”