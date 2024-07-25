ADVERTISEMENT
Military breaks silence over planned protest against Tinubu's govt

Segun Adeyemi

The military has reportedly uncovered plans by certain elements to hijack the protest and turn it into a violent event, potentially harming innocent Nigerians and their businesses.

CDS Musa alleged that community leaders were ignorant of the attack. [DHQ/Facebook]
CDS Musa alleged that community leaders were ignorant of the attack. [DHQ/Facebook]

Major General Edward Buba, Director of Defence Media Operations, delivered the warning during a press briefing in Abuja on Thursday, July 25, emphasising that the military will not permit anarchy.

General Buba revealed concerns about the protest mimicking the recent violent demonstrations in Kenya.

"It is easy to see that the contemporary context of the planned protest is to shadow the outrage in Kenya, which I must say is violent and remains unresolved," he said.

READ ALSO: We'll manage protest professionally - IGP promises response to Aug 1 protest

He further stressed that citizens have the right to express their grievances and that the military will not tolerate any violent gatherings or protests.

"While citizens have the right to peaceful protest, they do not have the right to mobilise for anarchy and unleash terror," General Buba stated.

Highlighting the devastating consequences of war and anarchy, he noted, "The level of violence being envisaged can only be described as a stage for anarchy. The Armed Forces, on its part, will not stand by and allow anarchy to befall our nation. This is because we have seen wars and have witnessed anarchy in countries with which we have operated, particularly in times of ECOMOG and during our peacekeeping operations in various countries."

General Buba also addressed some people's misconceptions about war, comparing it to watching movies without understanding the true destruction it brings.

READ ALSO: FG panics as SGF, NSA, ministers meet ahead of looming nationwide protest

Bola Tinubu [Arise News/X]
Bola Tinubu [Arise News/X] Pulse Nigeria

Meanwhile, President Bola Tinubu, state governors, and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) have called on Nigerians to reconsider next month's planned 'EndBadGovernance' protest.

The protest, which has gained significant traction on social media, is set to take place across all states of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, in August. Organisers of the protest remain anonymous.

The economic crisis in Nigeria, driven by the government's removal of the petrol subsidy and unification of forex windows, has resulted in soaring prices of food and essential commodities, leaving Nigerians grappling with severe inflation.

