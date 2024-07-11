ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Zero casualty as fire guts petrol tank at Abuja filling station

News Agency Of Nigeria

NAN reports that firefighters and security agencies are currently at the filling station to quench the fire and ensure the protection of lives and property.

Zero casualty as fire guts petrol tank at Abuja filling station [NAN]
Zero casualty as fire guts petrol tank at Abuja filling station [NAN]

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the incident occurred at about 5:30 p.m. on Thursday.

An eye witness, who pleaded anonymity, said that he was about to queue for fuel at the filling station when someone screamed that a tanker, which was yet to offload fuel, was on fire.

NAN reports that firefighters and security agencies are currently at the filling station to quench the fire and ensure the protection of lives and property.

ADVERTISEMENT

As of the time of filing this report, there was no casualty.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Despite outcry, Sokoto Gov signs law stripping Sultan power to make appointments

Despite outcry, Sokoto Gov signs law stripping Sultan power to make appointments

Oyo SUBEB shuts portal after 52,423 apply for teaching jobs

Oyo SUBEB shuts portal after 52,423 apply for teaching jobs

Obaseki inaugurates 20-member transition committee for smooth power transfer

Obaseki inaugurates 20-member transition committee for smooth power transfer

Kaduna male teacher confesses to kissing, romancing 4 boys, threatens to kill them

Kaduna male teacher confesses to kissing, romancing 4 boys, threatens to kill them

A happy worker is a productive worker - Tinubu states commitment to minimum wage

A happy worker is a productive worker - Tinubu states commitment to minimum wage

Man caught with over 100 snakes in his pants while crossing Chinese border

Man caught with over 100 snakes in his pants while crossing Chinese border

Otti disburses ₦1bn interest-free loan to business owners in Abia

Otti disburses ₦1bn interest-free loan to business owners in Abia

Ghanaian shopkeeper wins right to remain in the UK after 50-year residency

Ghanaian shopkeeper wins right to remain in the UK after 50-year residency

Kaduna Assembly amends electoral law, discards electronic voting

Kaduna Assembly amends electoral law, discards electronic voting

Pulse Sports

The Cristiano Ronaldo question and 3 biggest disappointments of EURO 2024

The Cristiano Ronaldo question and 3 biggest disappointments of EURO 2024

God won't forgive him for the stress — Celebrity Arsenal fan on Liverpool icon Roberto Firmino becoming a pastor

God won't forgive him for the stress — Celebrity Arsenal fan on Liverpool icon Roberto Firmino becoming a pastor

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea set condition for Osimhen transfer as Arsenal AGREE personal terms with Calafiori plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea set condition for Osimhen transfer as Arsenal AGREE personal terms with Calafiori plus all the latest DONE deals and more

He will surpass me and others — France legend Zidane makes bold prediction for EURO 2024 star

He will surpass me and others — France legend Zidane makes bold prediction for EURO 2024 star

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea agree deal for Portuguese defender as Mbappé chooses to stay in Ligue 1 plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea agree deal for Portuguese defender as Mbappé chooses to stay in Ligue 1 plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Chelsea apppoint former Super Eagles midfielder Olofinjana to spearhead African talent drive

Chelsea apppoint former Super Eagles midfielder Olofinjana to spearhead African talent drive

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Image of an electrician [PUKENA Technologies Ltd.]

Electrician caught with scissors, torchlight to vandalise Eko cable denies crime

Businesswoman beats palm oil seller for demanding ₦1.2m debt [Africa Is a Country]

Businesswoman beats palm oil seller for demanding ₦1.2m debt

Woman sells sibling for ₦410k; give money to fiancé to buy items for their wedding

Woman sells sibling for ₦410k, gives money to fiancé to buy items for their wedding

Trees kill four at Jattu market during rainfall in Edo

Tragedy strikes Jattu market, 4 killed as 4 big trees collapse during storm