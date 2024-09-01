ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

You've to impregnate my daughter before you can marry her - Presidential aspirant

Nurudeen Shotayo

The Ghanaian presidential aspirant said his daughter's suitor must prove his potency and commitment to the marriage.

Kofi Akpaloo
Kofi Akpaloo

Recommended articles

In a recent interview with Accra-based Kingdom FM, Akpaloo shocked everyone when he revealed that he would only agree to give his daughter out in marriage after she had been impregnated by the would-be husband.

According to GhanaWeb, his requirement is reported to test the man's potency and commitment to his daughter.

The politician believes that impregnating his daughter will prove that the suitor is serious and able to take care of her.

ADVERTISEMENT

“For my daughter, you have to impregnate her before I give her to you for marriage. I cannot make her go through the struggles with childbirth, so I will gauge your seriousness as a man only when you impregnate her,” GhanaWeb quoted Akpaloo as saying.

“Fact is, I will even want her to get pregnant and give birth before she is given out to the man for marriage,” he added.

However, Akpaloo made it clear that the requirement represents his personal philosophy which doesn't necessarily apply to others.

The politician reportedly added that a man should be married by the age of 27.

ADVERTISEMENT

“At age 27, you should be settled with the woman you want to marry and start making children. What happens is that if you can marry at 27, you can plan your life better.

“If you don’t marry early, you will be on retirement and still be taking care of your last child, which should not be the case.

“Sometimes people think about money, but when you have a woman in your life, your brain becomes sharp and you are forced to work to ensure that you’ll be able to provide for the family,” he was quoted as saying.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has a special interest in politics which he's covered extensively for years. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FG to invest $800m in power substations, distribution networks

FG to invest $800m in power substations, distribution networks

TCN has capacity to transmit 6,000MW of electricity nationwide – MD

TCN has capacity to transmit 6,000MW of electricity nationwide – MD

Traditional weddings connect couples to their roots, Lagos residents

Traditional weddings connect couples to their roots, Lagos residents

APC lawmaker presents ₦10.6m cash award to winners of school debate

APC lawmaker presents ₦10.6m cash award to winners of school debate

President Tinubu arrives China for 5-day state visit

President Tinubu arrives China for 5-day state visit

Ex-beauty queen accused of drug dealing surrenders to NDLEA after 8 months

Ex-beauty queen accused of drug dealing surrenders to NDLEA after 8 months

Damn your opinion of me - El-Rufai tells social media critics

Damn your opinion of me - El-Rufai tells social media critics

100 Yoruba groups threaten South-West secession if military coup occurs

100 Yoruba groups threaten South-West secession if military coup occurs

Go and hug transformer if you're angry I'm working for Tinubu, Wike tells critics

Go and hug transformer if you're angry I'm working for Tinubu, Wike tells critics

Pulse Sports

Bruno Labbadia: 5 things to know about the new Super Eagles manager who has been sacked nine times

Bruno Labbadia: 5 things to know about the new Super Eagles manager who has been sacked nine times

Osimhen, Boniface missing - Top 10 most educated Nigerian footballers of all time

Osimhen, Boniface missing - Top 10 most educated Nigerian footballers of all time

NFF appoints former Bayern Leverkusen manager as Super Eagles coach

NFF appoints former Bayern Leverkusen manager as Super Eagles coach

Is Noni Madueke still eligible to represent Nigeria’s Super Eagles?

Is Noni Madueke still eligible to represent Nigeria’s Super Eagles?

Mikel deserved it - Chelsea fans back Nicolas Jackson for telling Super Eagles legend to shut up

Mikel deserved it - Chelsea fans back Nicolas Jackson for telling Super Eagles legend to shut up

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Old man accused of defiling 4-year-old girl released on bail due to sickness [Daily Nigerian]

Old man accused of defiling 4-year-old girl released on bail due to sickness

1 passenger dead, 14 rescued as speed boat capsizes in Bayelsa waterways

1 passenger dead, 14 rescued as speed boat capsizes in Bayelsa waterways

Demola Akinloye, the first son of Ojomu of Ajiran land, Oba Tijani Akinloye. [Punch]

Tension in Agungi as gunmen shoot, butcher Lagos monarch’s first son

2 men in court for stabbing man with broken bottle, granted ₦200k bail

2 men in court for stabbing man in the head with broken bottle, granted ₦200k bail