You've to impregnate my daughter before you can marry her - Presidential aspirant

In a recent interview with Accra-based Kingdom FM, Akpaloo shocked everyone when he revealed that he would only agree to give his daughter out in marriage after she had been impregnated by the would-be husband.

According to GhanaWeb, his requirement is reported to test the man's potency and commitment to his daughter.

The politician believes that impregnating his daughter will prove that the suitor is serious and able to take care of her.

“For my daughter, you have to impregnate her before I give her to you for marriage. I cannot make her go through the struggles with childbirth, so I will gauge your seriousness as a man only when you impregnate her,” GhanaWeb quoted Akpaloo as saying.

“Fact is, I will even want her to get pregnant and give birth before she is given out to the man for marriage,” he added.

Akpaloo says rule only applies to him

However, Akpaloo made it clear that the requirement represents his personal philosophy which doesn't necessarily apply to others.

The politician reportedly added that a man should be married by the age of 27.

“At age 27, you should be settled with the woman you want to marry and start making children. What happens is that if you can marry at 27, you can plan your life better.

“If you don’t marry early, you will be on retirement and still be taking care of your last child, which should not be the case.