Young entrepreneurs receive business support grants from Pastor Umo Eno

Bayo Wahab

The Pastor appreciated participants for attending the event and staying through the three days of the conference.

Pastor Umo Eno.
The event was designed to transform the thought pattern of young minds in Akwa Ibom as well as ignite their passion for productivity and entrepreneurship.

Among beneficiaries of the grant include, Ndifreke Akpekong, CEO of Tec Foods and dealers in the distribution of whole cereals, grains, food supplements, and agriculture.

Akpekong smiled home with a support grant of half a million naira, while Tochukwu Lorenzo, an artist cum interior decorator, and Ruth Bassey, a chemical Engineering graduate and CEO of Enriched Bakery also got half a million each.

In addition, a fashion designer, Mary Ekpo, Stage decorator and Events Manager, Precious Titus, and another fashion designer, Miss Blessing Udofot, all got N300,000 support grants each while other small and medium-scale enterprises received various financial supports.

Making his remarks at the closing ceremony, the visioner, Pastor Umo Eno who thanked God for a successful 2022 edition of the Ibom Ignite Conference, commended members of the planning committee for doing a good job.

He appreciated participants for attending the event and staying through the three days of the conference and equally thanked resource persons for imparting knowledge to the participants.

Flanked by his wife, Patience, and members of the Central Planning Committee, Pastor Eno announced an increase in the number of grant beneficiaries for the 2023 Ibom Ignite and renewed his commitment to the development of young entrepreneurs in the state.

Chairman of the Central Planning Committee, Pastor Imoh-Abasi Jacob in his vote of thanks, expressed gratitude to God for clement weather and a successful outing.

The mental capacity-building conference which began on Wednesday at Ibom Hall was declared open by Governor Udom Emmanuel, and had an array of speakers from within and outside the country, delivering and imparting knowledge to the youths of Akwa Ibom.

The Governor had in his opening remarks acknowledged the richness of the programme contents of the conference and enjoined the youths to make great use of the opportunities before them.

Amongst other speakers who took turns inspiring the youths on Friday, included, Dr. Abel Damina who reminded the youths that the power to make or mar their destinies lies in their hands.

He described Pastor Eno as one of the greatest gifts God has given to Akwa Ibom, and enjoined the youths to support his aspiration for a better and prosperous Akwa Ibom.

Another speaker, Ms. Rose Umoh challenged participants on making the right decisions and on the need to invest wisely in their future.

A presentation by a representative of Small and Medium Scale Enterprise Development Agency of Nigeria, SMEDAN — Lady Lucy Ekpenyong, and Calistus Onu from Zenith Bank and a representative from Akwa Savings And Loans Limited directed the youths to the available funding opportunities for businesses and startups.

Bishop Wayne Malcolm who wrapped up the conference, inspired Akwa Ibom Youths to break free from limiting barriers.

Speaking on the topic “Breaking the Glass Ceiling”, he ignited the youths to leverage relationships as an invaluable currency and to network intentionally.

He concluded that for the youths to break every glass ceiling above them, personal branding and personal confidence must be developed optimally as a signature for personal growth.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

