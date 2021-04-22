World Malaria Day: Godrej organizes Community Clean up exercise in Lagos

It takes a healthy community to produce sound individuals that contribute to the positive development of said community, which is only some of the reasons Godrej Nigeria is organizing a Community Clean up exercise as part of their corporate social responsibility and to mark the World Malaria Day 2021.

Scheduled to hold on Thursday, 22nd April 2021 at the Otto Community, Oyingbo, the planned community cleanup will feature a courtesy visit to the local rulers of the community, activations, sanitation of environment and sensitizing the locals on the absolute need for a clean environment towards ‘Reaching the Zero Malaria Target,’ which is the theme for this year’s Worlds Malaria Day.

Joining the exercise tomorrow are staff and members of Godrej Nig. makers of Good Knight insecticide. Goodknight is one of the global leaders in the household insecticides category. Goodknight Power Shots has an Advanced Concentrated Formula which instantly acts against mosquitoes, flies, cockroaches and ants. Goodknight Power Shots is is both effective & safe insecticide. It does not require you to leave the room after spraying & causes No Irritation / Catarrh.

At Goodknight we believe that the family is precious and every moment that they spend together needs to be celebrated and preserved. Other social media influencers like Waje, Dr Aproko etc joined the Good Knight team to lend their voice to the cause.

The Good Knight Nigeria Team is poised to continue efforts in its counter-malaria quest while working hand in hand with the Ministry of Health and other relevant entities to show that zero malaria is achievable in Nigeria.

About Godrej Consumer Products Ltd:

Godrej Consumer Products is a leading emerging markets company. As part of the 120-year young Godrej Group, we are fortunate to have a proud legacy built on the strong values of trust, integrity and respect for others. At the same time, we are growing fast and have exciting, ambitious aspirations.

Today, our Group enjoys the patronage of 1.1 billion consumers globally, across different businesses. In line with our 3 by 3 approach to international expansion at Godrej Consumer Products, we are building a presence in 3 emerging markets (Asia, Africa, Latin America) across 3 categories (home care, personal wash, hair care). We rank among the largest household insecticide and hair care players in emerging markets. In household insecticides, we are the leader in India, the second largest player in Indonesia and are expanding our footprint in Africa. We are the leader in serving the hair care needs of women of African descent, the number one player in hair colour in India and Sub-Saharan Africa, and among the leading players in Latin America. We rank number two in soaps in India and are the number one player in air fresheners and wet tissues in Indonesia.

But for us, it is very important that besides our strong financial performance and innovative, much-loved products, we remain a good company. Approximately 23 per cent of the promoter holding in the Godrej Group is held in trusts that invest in the environment, health and education. We are also bringing together our passion and purpose to make a difference through our 'Good & Green' approach to create a more inclusive and greener India.

At the heart of all of this, is our talented team. We take much pride in fostering an inspiring workplace, with an agile and high performance culture. We are also deeply committed to recognizing and valuing diversity across our teams.

Read more at http://www.godrejcp.com