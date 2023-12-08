ADVERTISEMENT
Woman whose landlady poured hot water on, begs Gov Soludo for assistance

News Agency Of Nigeria

Anambra State Governor, Charles Chukwuma Soludo. [Twitter:@AnambraNewMedia]
The incident happened at Enugwu-Ukwu in Njikoka Local Government Area of Anambra, on August 17, and the landlady, Amaka Okonkwo, is currently in police custody for allegedly pouring hot water, mixed with pepper, on her tenant over a disagreement on rent increment.

William, who hails from Akwa Ibom State, had been receiving treatment at Zion Hospital, Nawfia, in Njikoka Local Government Area. She said she was still feeling scald burn pain as the hospital had stopped giving her medications for over a month due to her accumulated medical bills.

According to her, she is owing the hospital the sum of ₦650,000 and cannot afford to pay.

“I have been in the hospital for over three months, though I’m getting healed gradually but I still feel pain. The Doctor brought my bill last month and it has accumulated to ₦650,000.

“I’m a trader, I do not have money anywhere to pay the bill which was why the hospital stopped giving me any medications and treatment.

“I called the Ministry of Women and Social Welfare because they brought me to the hospital and they have not come to check on me since then.

“But the woman who answered the call said the ministry does not pay medical bills; that their job is to prosecute the offender. She told me to go and source for funds on my own.

“I’m really confused. Even to feed has been difficult and my two-year-old baby who is staying with me in the hospital is not safe because she can contract disease here,” she said.

William appealed to the state governor, his wife and other well-meaning Nigerians to come to her aid.

I appeal to Gov. Chukwuma Soludo and his wife, Dr Nonye Soludo, the Commissioner for Women and Social Welfare, and well-meaning individuals to come to my aid.

“A lot of people have advised me to meet the wife of the governor. Some advised that I should write, but truly I am not finding it easy.

“Whatever the government feels that it can do in order to assist is welcome, my health and life depend on it,” she lamented.

A staff of the hospital who pleaded anonymity told journalists that they moved William from the private ward where she was being treated to a maternity ward and that they stopped her medication to avoid accumulation of her medical bill.

News Agency Of Nigeria

LGBTQ

