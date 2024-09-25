Woman seeks divorce after 10-years, cites husband's disrespect for her parents

Recommended articles
Abubakar, made this known while responding to his wife, Zainab Saleh’s allegations that he does not provide food for her. She also alleged that her husband does not respect her parents. She said she was done with the 10-year marriage and wanted a divorce.
Abubakar, however, prayed the court to give him time to settle the dispute with his wife. Judge Malam Anas Khalifa, asked Saleh to provide witnesses who can testify to prove her claims. He ordered the couple to present their parents or guardians by October 2.