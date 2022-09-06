RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Woman hires man to impregnate lady, sells her baby for N400,000

Damilare Famuyiwa

The suspects were arrested for running a baby factory in Ogun State.

Woman hires man impregnates lady, sells her baby
Woman hires man impregnates lady, sells her baby

The Ogun State Police Command, have arrested one Christiana Iyama for hiring a man to impregnate Margaret Ogwu, whom she harbored.

In a statement in which he disclosed the women’s arrest, Ogun Police Spokesperson, Abimbola Oyeyemi said the suspects were nabbed for operating a baby factory in Agbado, Ifo area of the state.

According to Oyeyemi, Iyama and Ogwu were arrested on Saturday, August 27, 2022, following a tip-off the police received on their criminal activities.

Having arrested the suspects, the police discovered that Iyama once employed a man to have sexual intimacy with Ogwu, after which the latter got pregnant.

They, however, sold the newborn baby for N400,000

“Preliminary investigation revealed that Margaret Ogwu was one of the girls harbored by Christiana Iyama who employed the service of a man to impregnate her and collected the child on delivery which she sold at the rate of N400,000 to one of her customers.

“She also confessed to the police that she has sold up to three children from different women to her different customers,” Oyeyemi stated.

Meanwhile, a 28-year-old Arabic teacher, Mohammed Algoni, had been remanded at the Kirikiri Correctional Centre in Lagos.

Algoni was remanded in prison for sodomizing his 11-year-old pupil in the Ifako area of state.

The suspect’s criminal act came to the fore when the victim, who was in an Arabic boarding school, came home for the Sallah break, and disclosed his ordeal in the hands of Algoni to his mother.

While narrating how Algoni had been abusing him sexually, the minor said he wasn’t willing to return to the school, citing the fact that the defendant was one of his teachers.

