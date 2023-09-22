ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Woman dies after being shot in her bathroom

Damilare Famuyiwa

The woman was said to be having her bath when some yet-to-be identified persons shot her.

The victim was nursing a three-month-old baby before her death [Nigerian Crimes]
The victim was nursing a three-month-old baby before her death [Nigerian Crimes]

Recommended articles

It was gathered that Adijat was in her bathroom when some yet-to-be identified persons shot her in the late hours of Tuesday, September 19, 2023.

Adijat, however, passed away at an undisclosed hospital in Iree, where she was being treated for gunshot injuries.

Sources, who spoke on the matter on a condition of anonymity, stated that the woman was shot while she was taking her bath at her residence around 10pm on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to them (the sources), Adijat, a Fulani by tribe, who was nursing a three-month-old baby before her death, was rushed to a private hospital in Iree, where she had been on admission since Tuesday.

A resident of Iba, while commenting, stated that the incident caused panic in Iree, adding that the victim died in the early hours of Thursday, September 21.

The reason why they shot her was unclear to the residents. She was shot by unknown people around 10pm on Tuesday. She was in the bathroom when they attacked her.

She was rushed to a private hospital in Iree that Tuesday evening, but she died around 5am today. I saw some police and operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps at the scene of the crime, a day after she was shot. We are all scared.” he was quoted as saying.

When contacted, the spokesperson of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence (NSCDC) in Osun, Kehinde Adeleke said operatives of the command visited the scene, noting that other security agencies were also involved.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Yemi Cardoso assumes duty as acting CBN Governor

Yemi Cardoso assumes duty as acting CBN Governor

BREAKING: TUC declares 1-day protest in Lagos

BREAKING: TUC declares 1-day protest in Lagos

Ex-President Bozize sentenced to life in absentia from Central Africa

Ex-President Bozize sentenced to life in absentia from Central Africa

Why the price of petrol may go up to ₦900/litre - Marketers

Why the price of petrol may go up to ₦900/litre - Marketers

NEMA distributes relief materials to victims of flood in Ondo

NEMA distributes relief materials to victims of flood in Ondo

'Don’t take away our livelihood' - Abuja hawkers begs Wike

'Don’t take away our livelihood' - Abuja hawkers begs Wike

NULASS commends Sanwo-Olu for approving ₦375,455m for scholarship

NULASS commends Sanwo-Olu for approving ₦375,455m for scholarship

Remove HND/BSc Dichotomy or scrap HND programmes - NBTE Boss tells FG

Remove HND/BSc Dichotomy or scrap HND programmes - NBTE Boss tells FG

Tinubu approves salary increase for Federal Tertiary Institutions

Tinubu approves salary increase for Federal Tertiary Institutions

Pulse Sports

Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie drops football hot take

Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie drops football hot take

Kane defends Harry ‘One of the best defenders in history’ Maguire, calls for end to scapegoating

Kane defends Harry ‘One of the best defenders in history’ Maguire, calls for end to scapegoating

Provedel: 4 goalkeepers who have scored in the Champions League including Vincent Enyeama

Provedel: 4 goalkeepers who have scored in the Champions League including Vincent Enyeama

Andre Onana: Critics of the Manchester United goalkeeper are missing the bigger picture

Andre Onana: Critics of the Manchester United goalkeeper are missing the bigger picture

100 not out: Lewandowski moves closer to Messi and Ronaldo with century of European goals

100 not out: Lewandowski moves closer to Messi and Ronaldo with century of European goals

Is Victor Osimhen in for a troubled season under Rudi Garcia?

Is Victor Osimhen in for a troubled season under Rudi Garcia?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Gay marriage in Delta (Credit: The Guardian Nigeria)

Court grants ₦500k bail to 69 men accused of attending gay wedding in Delta

Lady dumps nduthi for Land Cruiser

Watch: Lady ditches motorbike ride for Land Cruiser in traffic

Police arrest 22-year-old houseboy who killed his madam a month after being employed

Police arrest 22-year-old houseboy who killed his madam a month after being employed

Woman divorces first husband, gets killed by new husband 6 months after marriage

Woman divorces first husband, gets killed by new husband 6 months after marriage