Woman dies after being shot in her bathroom

It was gathered that Adijat was in her bathroom when some yet-to-be identified persons shot her in the late hours of Tuesday, September 19, 2023.

Adijat, however, passed away at an undisclosed hospital in Iree, where she was being treated for gunshot injuries.

Sources, who spoke on the matter on a condition of anonymity, stated that the woman was shot while she was taking her bath at her residence around 10pm on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to them (the sources), Adijat, a Fulani by tribe, who was nursing a three-month-old baby before her death, was rushed to a private hospital in Iree, where she had been on admission since Tuesday.

A resident of Iba, while commenting, stated that the incident caused panic in Iree, adding that the victim died in the early hours of Thursday, September 21.

“The reason why they shot her was unclear to the residents. She was shot by unknown people around 10pm on Tuesday. She was in the bathroom when they attacked her.

“She was rushed to a private hospital in Iree that Tuesday evening, but she died around 5am today. I saw some police and operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps at the scene of the crime, a day after she was shot. We are all scared.” he was quoted as saying.