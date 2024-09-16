Woman connives with her husband to lockup 12-year-old stepdaughter

The couple were arrested by Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) operatives from Akwa Ibom State Command. Following the arrest of the duo, the operatives rescued the 12-year-old girl, who was allegedly locked up in a dilapidated building by her father.

Disclosing the arrests, Akwa Ibom State Commandant of NSCDC, Eluyemi Eluwade, while briefing newsmen in Uyo, said the victim was locked up by her father in connivance with her stepmother, both from Ikot Ukporo Idoro Village in Ibiono Ibom local government area of the state.

According to him, the victim’s rescue and subsequent arrest of the suspects followed a complaint from the State Ministry of Justice about the suspects torturing the victim. Eluwade added that the suspects were arrested for child deprivation and abuse in line with Section 10 of the Violence Against Persons Prohibition Law 2020.

“The arrest was made on Tuesday, September 10, at Ikot Ukporo Idoro Village in Ibiono Ibom LGA of Akwa Ibom State, following a complaint received from the Ministry of Justice about the suspect subjecting his daughter to inhumane treatment.

“The suspects admitted to locking up the child because she confessed to being a witch and responsible for his afflictions,” Eluwade said.

The commandant noted that the victim would be handed over to Gender-Based Violence Shelter Home for care and rehabilitation. The NSCDC boss went on to condemn the act of subjecting the young girl to inhumane treatment, describing it as barbaric, callous and heinous.

While warning parents to desist from such acts, under whatever guise, as the agency of government would not relent in apprehending offenders, Eluwade said that the suspects would be handed over to the appropriate prosecuting agency for necessary action.