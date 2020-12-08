This is due to their high quality of play and spirit, which has led them to never descend from La Liga but always occupy the first places.

Making An Informed Betting Decision: The El Classico As Case Study

That excellent game that the two have and always fighting for the leadership of the standings has created a sporting rivalry, which is followed by everyone, the dates that the game called "Classic" is played, cities stop, so much so that it is one of the sports broadcasts with the largest number of viewers.

Weeks before the Classic, the betting begins, football analysts appear on the radio, press, television, and even on the web, arguing their forecasts regularly based on historical and the current situation of the club. There are also specialized platforms that show you detailed statistics and predictions with a large number of variables.

Why take all that information into account? Because statistical analysis and interpretation are part of sports betting strategies. Betting on leisure and fun is very interesting but doing it only with the heart would not be logical. If you want to win, you have to take it seriously and use your mind. It must always be remembered that sizeable Nigerian betting companies also have their experts.

Many people think that you have to be an expert in statistics to carry out these analyzes. Still, it is not so at all; what is essential is that you know the game already with that. If it is tough for you to understand the numbers, you can listen to the analyzes before the game where they explain in detail all the information—one such platform that does this is Topbets.com.ng.

Betting on football requires applying different strategies; it is like a trial and error test, so if you want to bet on the el classico and you don't know necessary information such as results of the last five games, the position of each one in the table, average goals for and against, manager's tactic, home or visitor status, as well as the situation of the dressing room (injured, penalized), to name a few, you won't have much to argue the forecast from.

Analyzing all these variables will allow you to create a strategy based on the situation as a team. The good idea is to combine these statistical analyzes with other factors that influence the game's outcome, such as the weather conditions.

How Statistics Are Used In Sports Betting

The bets have little science and a lot of chance. However, statistics is a fundamental tool for both bookmakers and bettors themselves.

Getting an advantage to increase the chances of success when making bets has always been impressive. In reality, nothing works infallibly in this regard since sports, like gambling, have a component of luck that leaves the final result to chance. However, the information about historical results allows calculating the chances of success in these bets to a certain degree.

Information, A Valuable Tool

Statistics is a source of information, and as such, they allow us to determine how likely it is that the result will favor one or the other team. Although it has always been said that you are here to break them, statistics are held in high esteem.

The more detailed the available information, the greater degree of success can be achieved when placing a bet. Hence, even official bodies keep a record of the results of competitions recognized as official.

Bookmakers Use Them

Such is the importance of statistics that the sports betting houses themselves use them. When they show how much money can be won by betting on a result, it is not done randomly. These figures are based on the information obtained with the statistics of previous matches and the matches that have been played between both teams throughout history. With these numbers, the probabilities of a specific result are calculated, and the lower these are, the greater the amount of money that can be obtained by betting.

Statistics are mathematical, and as such, can be used to determine the most favorable result when a bet is made.

Experience Bettors Too

But it is not only the bookmakers that use the statistics to make their calculations. Those who bet in a more or less professional way, thus calling those who get part of their regular income in this way, also make use of the statistics pages to know the safest bets and those that can generate greater profits.

Odd-weighted league ranking is an example of the type of information that may be available. With these numbers, bettors make their calculations and decide whether to diversify the amounts they are going to invest or make a single bet, depending on the competition in which they will do it or other conditions.

What's more, those who are dedicated to gambling incredibly, to win money, do not trust hunches or preferences, but statistics. Their favorite team may not be the one they have bet on, but much more than pride and colors is at stake here, so it is not acceptable to get carried away by emotions.

Always With Responsibility

Despite having all the historical information on matches, results, and probabilities, the random component is always present. Therefore, whether you are an amateur gambler or looking for a way to earn money regularly, you must be aware that a sport is unpredictable no matter how high the chances of success. The result does not have to be the most likely.

