The Amotekun security outfit was launched on Thursday, January 9, 2020, to address kidnaping and wanton killings allegedly perpetuated by herdsmen in the region.

In March, Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu signed Amotekun Corps, Bill 2020 into law after the federal government and South-West governors agreed that the security outfit be established as a Security Network Agency for each state in the zone rather than a regional security outfit.

While signing the bill, Akeredolu said, “The Amotekun corps will strictly be deployed for security. Members are to work with the Police on matters related, but not limited, to kidnapping, farmers/herdsmen clashes, sea piracy, and others.”

Days after signing the bill into law, the Amotekun Corps in Ondo, officially known as Ondo State Security Network Agency started operations even before its inauguration in August.

In June, the agency arrested 42 cows over alleged destruction of farmlands around Alagbaka Extension in Akure, the state capital.

But three months after the inauguration of the security outfit, insecurity remains a disturbing issue in Ondo State as gunmen and kidnappers’ activities have obviously not been curtailed.

On Thursday, November 26, 2020, gunmen killed the Olufon of Ifon, Oba Israel Adeusi at the Elegbeka area of Ose Local Government Area of the state.

Hours after killing the monarch, another group of gunmen kidnapped the wife of Mr Olugbenga Ale, the Chief of Staff to the state governor.

Rotimi Akeredolu [Twitter/@RotimiAkeredolu]

Also, on Friday, November 27, 2020, gunmen killed a police officer while trying to kidnap a Chinese national at Ado-Iyin, in Ekiti State.

The Chinese was said to be one of the engineers attached to the construction company handling the dualisation of the Ado-Iyin road.

Following the incidents, the operations of the Amotekun Corps have become a social media topic as Nigerians question the purpose of the outfit and its competence as a security agency.

Below are Nigerians' reactions to the brutal killing of Ondo monarch and abduction of the wife of the Chief of Staff to the state governor.