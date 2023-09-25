ADVERTISEMENT
We have successfully put out fire in Supreme Court building - FFS

News Agency Of Nigeria

FFs spokesperson stated that the fire is under control and everyone is going about his or her official duties.

Men of the Federal Fire Service (FFS) (Credit: Daily Trust)
Men of the Federal Fire Service (FFS) (Credit: Daily Trust)

Abram Paul, spokesperson of the FFS, told the the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Abuja that the fire began at 7.30am. He said that the fire fighters were quickly deployed to the scene for prompt action.

”Upon getting the distress call, our personnel swung into action and called for back-up from the State House Fire Station.

“As I speak to you now, the fire is under control, the atmosphere is calm and everybody is going about his or her official duties.

“Thank God there were no casualties but a couple of files were said to have been lost in the incidence. But nothing serious more than that. Our men are on top of the situation,” he said.

The cause of the fire, he said, has not been ascertained. He said that investigation is ongoing to unravel the cause.

