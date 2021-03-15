It’s never been more exciting to pursue a career in the field of climate change, environmental and sustainable development. The GREAT Scholarships for a Sustainable Future could support your ambitions.

The British Council, in collaboration with the GREAT Britain Campaign and 12 UK Universities is offering 26 scholarships to students from 5 countries.

The scholarship is open to qualifying students from Egypt, Nigeria, Pakistan, Turkey and Vietnam who are interested in undertaking a one-year taught postgraduate program in climate change or a related field of study in the September 2021 session.

The GREAT scholarships for a sustainable future aims to encourage interest in green careers, while nurturing environmentally-minded young professionals who will go on to be thinkers, innovators and positive agents for global transformational change in climate change.

Eligibility

Applicants for this scholarship are required to have the following qualifications:

Be a citizen of one of the following countries: Egypt, Nigeria, Pakistan, Turkey and Vietnam. Completed an undergraduate degree recognised by UK universities Meet the academic and English language requirements of the UK university you apply to.

Participating Institutions

Here are the institutions with scholarships available for the 2021-22 academic year:

Anglia Ruskin University

Cranfield University

Royal Agricultural University

University College London

University of Bristol

University of Derby

University of East Anglia

University of Edinburgh

University of Essex

University of Glasgow

University of Greenwich

University of Manchester

How to Apply

Visit the study UK website to find out more about the participating Universities Visit the website of your preferred university to get information on their application process and the programmes they offer. Apply for the GREAT scholarship following the instructions on each universities’ scholarship web page. Pay attention to the application deadline stated by the institution you are applying to as deadlines vary from university to university. Successful scholars will be informed by individual universities on the result of their applications. Scholarship funding will be issued to successful scholars by individual universities after registration.

Each scholarship offers a minimum of £10,000 towards tuition fees.

Want to become a world-class expert in environmental sustainability and climate change?

Then, join the 2021 GREAT scholars program!

Visit Study UK website to learn more.

*This is a featured post.