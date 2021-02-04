The most exciting feature for vivo's Y51 is the triple rear camera with 48MP + 8MP + 2MP cameras and 16MP selfie camera that allows for wider angles and clearer shots. This speaks to the passion points of their Nigerian mobile phone users and would garner a lot of attention.

The images from this smartphone maintain sharp images in low light and high saturation even when zoomed in. Users would absolutely enjoy mobile photography on a whole new level and capture moments that matter the most to them. More so, the vivo Y51 battery helps to extend the fun all day long for a lesser market price.

vivo unveils the revolutionary Y51, the smartphone to enable the user takes clearer shots and have all-day fun

The processor speed and storage space are also specs that make this phone stand out from other mid-range phones for an economy value price. It boasts of an 11nm Octa-core, Snapdragon 662, and an 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM which is expandable up to 1TB. This equals more space for you to store more things for easy access on the go. The screen has a 6.58" FHD+ Halo FullView display screen that offers a seamless streaming and gaming experience for users.

The device will run on the latest Android 11 system alongside the company’s default OS – the latest Funtouch 11. This would allow users a smooth experience without annoying lags during usage.

It is an energy-saving device with a battery capacity of 5000mAh and an 18W fast charging efficiency. The Y51 is a great choice for those always on the move and you don't necessarily need to carry a power bank around.

vivo is not set to compromise on display quality with the 1080p, 1080 by 248 pixels and a high pixel density of 415. This helps produce the quality experience for avid gamers with a superior display of light and graphics-dependent games.

Another interesting feature is the sleek body design of the phone that comes with a slim mirror-like look in vibrant colours – Titanium sapphire and Crystal symphony.

The vivo Y51 is equipped with a state of the art unlocking system which is rather unique as it is located at the side of the device which ensures quickened ease of access for the user.

These features supersede those of smartphones that have saturated the Nigerian market in recent times. Hence, the device would bring in a tough level of competition among other smartphones with these incredible features and its economy value price in the market.

This smartphone goes for a retail price of ₦109,900 at all authorised retail stores nationwide and buyers get to receive a 10,000mAh powerbank upon every purchase. It is available for purchase at the official Jumia store.

Visit @vivo_nigeria on Instagram, and Twitter, and @vivo on Facebook for more information about the new device. Don’t miss out on the fun, join the conversation on vivo Nigeria facebook fans club and vivoMobileNigeria.

*This is a featured post.