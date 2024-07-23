Unknown gunmen shoot 300-level AAU student dead in private hostel

The deceased, a 300-level student of Adekunle Ajasin University, met his untimely death after some yet-to-be-identified gunmen attacked him in his private hostel.

It was gathered that Emmanuel, who was studying Linguistics at the tertiary institution, was shot while on his bed.

A student, who requested anonymity, disclosed, "It happened last night; the victim was shot while on his bed, in his room."

The Ondo State Police Public Relations Officer, Odunlami Ibukun, confirmed that the police were informed and were investigating the incident.

"It was reported to the police, and they went to the crime scene. The incident occurred around 9:30 pm. The investigation is ongoing," Ibukun said.

The Vice Chairman of the National Association of Universities Students (NAUS), Comrade Oladele Emmanuel, called security agencies and the university management to thoroughly investigate the matter and bring the perpetrators to justice.

"The motive behind the killing is yet to be identified," he stated. "However, the university community must be reassured that such a tragic event will be met with the full force of the law and diligent investigative efforts."

He noted that the death of the young student was a devastating loss not only for his family and friends but also for the entire AAUA community.

"His potential and contributions to our shared academic environment are irreplaceable. We mourn his untimely departure and extend our deepest condolences to his loved ones during this difficult time,” the students’ union leader stated.

The NAUS Vice Chairman urged the university management to enhance security measures around the campus and surrounding areas, including increasing security patrols, providing better lighting, and ensuring more accessible emergency services. "We trust that the authorities will act with urgency and transparency in addressing this incident. Emmanuel’s memory deserves nothing less than our commitment to uncovering the truth and ensuring justice is served."