UK-based Ghanaian woman stabbed to death, more information emerges

Andreas Kamasah

A violent attack in Manchester has left a 43-year-old Ghanaian woman, Alberta Obinim, dead, and two others seriously injured.

Alberta Obinim,
Alberta Obinim,

The incident took place on Barnard Road in Gorton, Manchester, at around 11:20 p.m. on Sunday, 18 August 2024.

Stabbed Three Times

According to a report from the Manchester Evening News, Alberta was fatally stabbed three times during the attack. Two other victims, a 17-year-old girl and a 64-year-old man, also sustained serious stab wounds and are currently in critical condition, receiving treatment in hospital.

Suspect Known to Victims

The Greater Manchester Police have confirmed that a 22-year-old male suspect, who has been arrested on suspicion of murder, was known to Alberta Obinim and the other two victims. The suspect is currently in police custody and is assisting with investigations.

A Beloved Member of the Ghanaian Community

Family friend Ibrahim Abu, also known as Obudo, described the news of her death as a "big blow" to the community. "Yesterday, she was at church, dancing and praising. She was at church... and we wake up and hear she has died," he told the Manchester Evening News. He also expressed the community’s hope for the recovery of the two other injured victims, saying, "We hope they will come back to us in good health."

Bloody knife
Bloody knife ece-auto-gen
A Dedicated Care Worker

Alberta worked as a care worker for Chrysalis Care, providing home care in the local area. A 31-year-old colleague expressed shock and sadness at the news of her death. "I worked with her quite often, and everyone I spoke to at work is in shock. It doesn't seem real," she said. "I want to let her family know she was loved. Her family probably doesn’t realise how much the girls [her colleagues] do appreciate her. I don’t think anybody would have a bad word to say about her; she was lovely, really nice. She was well loved at work."

Police Appeal for Information

The police have launched an investigation into the incident and are appealing to the public for any information that might help piece together the events leading to this tragic incident.

The community is now grappling with the loss of a beloved member, as they await further details about the circumstances surrounding this heartbreaking event.

